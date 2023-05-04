The Mount Vernon Middle School Parent Teacher Organization’s 5K was held Friday, April 28.

MVMS 5k 4
Buy Now

Paxten Pisarik gives Ella Widdington a piggy back ride near the middle of the 5K route Friday, April 28.

Youth took off from Mount Vernon Middle School at roughly 1:15 p.m.

MVMS 5k 1
Buy Now

The middle schoolers take off from the starting line for this year’s 5K run/walk at Mount Vernon Middle School Friday, April 28.
MVMS 5k 2
Buy Now

The fifth grade teachers had to wear inflatable dinosaur costumes after their students met a fundraising goal for the event this year.
MVMS 5k 3
Buy Now

Runners on one of the sidewalks at about the halfway point for the Mount Vernon Middle School 5K Friday, April 28.
MVMS 5K 6
Buy Now

Walkers also near the midway point during the Mount Vernon Middle School 5K Friday, April 28.
MVMS 5K 5
Buy Now

Weston Haskell gets a ride in the golf cart along the route during the 5K from substitute teacher Kim Stelle, while Kristin Anderson and student Brock Champman are also along.

Recommended for you