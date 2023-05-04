The Mount Vernon Middle School Parent Teacher Organization’s 5K was held Friday, April 28.
Youth took off from Mount Vernon Middle School at roughly 1:15 p.m.
One of the sights seen at the beginning of the 5K was several of the fifth and sixth grade teachers were dressed in dinosaur costumes, as their students were able to win a fundraising goal.
More than $6,000 was raised as of Friday’s initial check-in, with more students yet to turn in their packets.
The route slightly changed directions this year through Mount Vernon, but it ended back at Mount Vernon Middle School.
Fastest overall time of male students went to seventh grader Danny Dye with a time of 22:13. He just beat Kyle Bock with a time of 22:14. Fastest overall girls time went to eighth grade girl Miranda Sellner with a time of 26:16. She was almost tied with Rose Pisarik with 26:17.
For adults, fastest male time went to Brian Nichols with 25:03 and fastest female time went to Abby Bock with 27:40.
Complete results were:
Fifth grade
Boys – 1 Adam Swart 22:37, 2 Casey Swart 22:47, 3 Dash Caskey 24:18.
Girls – 1 Violet Olberding 31:03, 2 Teresa Thomsen 33:54, 2 Carly Bock 33:54, 3 London Bearden 34:23.
Sixth grade Boys – 1 Camden Meyer 22:31, 2 Jace Thede 22:43, 3 Eli Casey 25:22.
Girls – 1 Josie Robinson 28:26, 2 Kinley Nissen 28:27, 3 Lana Riniker 29:01.
Seventh gradeBoys –1 Danny Dye 22:13, 2 Kyle Bock 22:14, 3 Cole Weddington 25:01.
Girls – 1 Kate Martin 31:32, 2 Leah Morse 31:43, 3 Adrienne Ruhland 31:44.
Eighth gradeBoys – 1 Andrew Dix 24:40, 2 Stratton Ellyson 24:25, 3 Chasen Caskey 24:47. Girls – 1 Miranda Sellner 26:16, 2 Rose Pisarik 26:17, 3 Timber Scholl 30:25.
Adult RunnersMen –1 Brian Nichols 25:03, 2 Ben Abbas 25:33, 3 Kevin Steel 27:29. Women – 1 Abby Bock 27:40, 2 Molly Martin 32:49, 3 Elise Rodenberg 35:04.
