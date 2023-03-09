Cornell’s baseball team played its third extra-inning game in two days, this time falling on the short end of Sunday’s 16-12 battle in 10 innings with Luther at Bettis Family Sports Complex.

The Rams closed the season-opening trip with a 2-2 mark. They earned wins Saturday over UW-Platteville and Luther, both by 8-7 outcomes in 10 innings.

