Cornell’s comeback stalled with multiple missed scoring chances inside the red zone and Illinois College hung on for a 28-14 Midwest Conference football win Friday night at England Stadium.

After spotting the host Blueboys a 14-0 first-quarter lead, Cornell settled in and played even on the scoreboard the rest of the game. In the end, three turnovers deep in Illinois College territory were too much to overcome for the Rams..

