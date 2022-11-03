Cornell’s comeback stalled with multiple missed scoring chances inside the red zone and Illinois College hung on for a 28-14 Midwest Conference football win Friday night at England Stadium.
After spotting the host Blueboys a 14-0 first-quarter lead, Cornell settled in and played even on the scoreboard the rest of the game. In the end, three turnovers deep in Illinois College territory were too much to overcome for the Rams..
Freshman linebacker Luca Schoensee recorded a season-high 13 tackles – including 10 solo stops – for an inspired Cornell defense that limited Illinois College to a mere 46 total yards in the second half. The Blueboys’ lone touchdown after intermission came on a short field, capitalizing on a botched Cornell punt-snap exchange.
Sam Adams and Thomas Horne each had an interception for the Rams. Cornell tallied seven tackles for losses, including two apiece from Roman West and Trey Gohlmann. West finished with nine tackles, Horne eight.
Cornell saw a promising opening drive end in a 27-yard missed field goal. The Blueboys struck immediately with an 80-yard TD pass on their first offensive play. The home team pushed the lead to 14-0 on a 43-yard pass late in the first quarter.
The Rams trimmed the deficit to 14-7 on an eight-yard TD connection from John Smith to Joel Lacy. Lacy’s ninth TD of the season came on the first play of the second quarter.
Illinois College denied the Rams of more points with an interception in the end zone with 50 seconds left in the second quarter. The Blueboys led 21-7 at intermission.
The Rams closed within 21-14 on a one-yard quarterback sneak from Smith with 3:09 left in the third quarter. The Blueboys made it a two-possession game at 28-14 with 12:49 remaining in regulation.
Cornell’s offense threatened in the final 10 minutes, although had passes intercepted inside the five-yard on two separate drives. The Rams finished the night 2-of-6 in red zone scoring chances.
Sophomore Tony Gomez paced Cornell’s ground game with 70 yards on 15 carries. Lacy rushed for 45 yards.
Smith finished 10-of-31 passing for 91 yards. Aaryn Hailpern caught three passes for 40 yards, including a long of 30.
Cornell held a seven-minute advantage in time of possession and outgained the Blueboys in first downs, 19-15.
Coming up – The Rams are home next Saturday, Nov. 5 to face Knox (3-4 overall, 2-4 MWC) at 1 p.m. at Van Metre Field at Ash Park.