Cornell’s women’s soccer team battled down to the wire with top-seeded Grinnell, dropping a tough 2-1 decision in the semifinals of the Midwest Conference Tournament on a cold, rainy Saturday at Springer Field.

Coach Jose Fajardo’s No. 4 seed Rams were positioned to pull the upset after Elise Hermiston’s unassisted goal evened the match at 1-1 in the 65th minute. It was the team-high fifth goal of the season for the Cornell sophomore.

