Cornell’s women’s soccer team battled down to the wire with top-seeded Grinnell, dropping a tough 2-1 decision in the semifinals of the Midwest Conference Tournament on a cold, rainy Saturday at Springer Field.
Coach Jose Fajardo’s No. 4 seed Rams were positioned to pull the upset after Elise Hermiston’s unassisted goal evened the match at 1-1 in the 65th minute. It was the team-high fifth goal of the season for the Cornell sophomore.
But the Pioneers (11-2-4) had an answer with 12 minutes left in regulation, knocking in a goal that proved to be the difference.
Grinnell advanced to Sunday’s championship match to face No. 3 seed Beloit at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Rams finished the campaign at 4-13-3, after placing fourth in the MWC regular season (3-3-2). This was Cornell’s second tournament appearance in the last three competition seasons.
Cornell’s tough defense hadn’t been scored on twice in a match since its first meeting against Grinnell on Oct. 5, a 2-0 loss.
The Rams gave up an early score to Grinnell in the sixth minute Saturday. The Pioneers held a 13-3 advantage in total shots, although the Rams stayed in it until the end.
Hermiston fired two shots on goal to pace Cornell. Sam O’Brien added one attempt.
Freshman goalkeeper Sabrina Ibanez carded seven saves in a complete-game effort. She finished with 86 for the season.