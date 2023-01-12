On the brink of completing its second monumental comeback in as many games, Cornell’s men’s basketball team was nipped in the closing moments of a 77-76 overtime loss to Midwest Conference foe Lake Forest Saturday inside the Small Athletic and Wellness Center.

The Rams (4-10 overall, 2-3 MWC) mounted a ferocious second-half rally from 22 points down to force overtime. Sophomore Jayden Meeker’s 3-pointer from the wing put Cornell ahead 76-75 with 23 seconds remaining.

