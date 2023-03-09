Cornell's men's tennis team was defeated 9-0 by 18-time defending Midwest Conference champion Grinnell in Sunday's MWC opener inside the arena of the Small Athletic and Wellness Center.
The Rams (3-7 overall, 0-1 MWC) fell 3-0 in doubles play to the Pioneers. Juniors Alexander Hadler-Strumlauf and Federico Polidori battled at No.1 in an 8-2 loss. At No. 2, freshman Zachary Ong and junior Chris Penas-Hull also fell 8-2.
The Rams dropped each of their singles matches in straight sets. Cornell's No. 1 player Hadler-Strumlauf lost 6-3, 6-0 to Leo Esztergomi. Polidori fought tough, 6-4, in the opening set before losing the second 6-0.
Earlier in the week, Cornell's Alexander Hadler-Strumlauf prevailed in three sets at No. 1 singles in Saturday's 8-1 dual loss to Augustana in the arena of the Small Athletic and Wellness Center.
Hadler-Strumlauf provided Cornell's lone match win with a hard-fought 6-4, 4-6, 10-4 decision over Quentin Essayie at the top of the lineup. Augustana won the remaining five singles matches in straight sets.
No. 2 player Zachary Ong fell 6-2, 6-2. Jackson Smock at No. 5 and August Krahn at No. 6 both took four games in their respective singles contests.
The Rams (3-7) were competitive in doubles play. No. 1 tandem Hadler-Strumlauf and Federico Polidori lost 8-4. Ong and Chris Penas-Hull fell by the same 8-4 margin at No. 2. Smock and Krahn lost 8-3 at the No. 3 position.