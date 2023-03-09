Cornell's men's tennis team was defeated 9-0 by 18-time defending Midwest Conference champion Grinnell in Sunday's MWC opener inside the arena of the Small Athletic and Wellness Center.

The Rams (3-7 overall, 0-1 MWC) fell 3-0 in doubles play to the Pioneers. Juniors Alexander Hadler-Strumlauf and Federico Polidori battled at No.1 in an 8-2 loss. At No. 2, freshman Zachary Ong and junior Chris Penas-Hull also fell 8-2.

