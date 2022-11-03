Cornell’s women’s soccer team went scoreboard watching late Saturday afternoon and got the result it needed to secure the fourth and final spot into next week’s Midwest Conference Tournament.
The Rams dropped a 1-0 battle with visiting Beloit in Saturday’s Senior Day home finale. But coach Jose Fajardo’s squad learned a couple hours later they are postseason bound with Monmouth’s 2-2 tie against Lawrence.
Cornell (4-12-3 overall, 3-3-2 MWC) finished fourth in the final MWC standings, one point ahead of Lawrence (3-4-1 MWC), and head back to the postseason for the first time since 2019.
The Rams will face top-seeded Grinnell in a semifinal Friday in Grinnell.
Prior to Saturday’s match, the Rams recognized the accomplishments of their senior class – Georgia James, Sam O’Brien, Sanne Croes, Maddalin Doran and Sydney Hancox. All five players started against the Buccaneers (8-4-2 overall, 6-2 MWC).
Cornell hung tough defensively throughout, limiting Beloit to seven total shots in a match that was scoreless for one half. Beloit’s lone goal came off a long free kick that was mishandled and redirected into the net at the 48-minute mark.
O’Brien accounted for three of Cornell’s six shots. James, Hancox and Wies Kleingeld each had one attempt.
Goalkeeper Sabrina Ibanez worked the entire 90 minutes.
Earlier in the week, Cornell tied with Monmouth 1-1.
Cornell’s reigning MWC Offensive Performer of the Week Elise Hermiston netted the initial goal of Wednesday’s match in the 41st minute. Hermiston took a pass from Sam O’Brien and looped a shot over the outstretched arms of Monmouth’s goalkeeper, putting the Rams ahead 1-0 just before intermission.
It was Hermiston’s third goal in the last two matches.
The Rams held onto the lead until the 73rd minute, when the Fighting Scots struck for the equalizer.
Cornell had scoring chances throughout, owning a 17-7 advantage in total shots and a 6-1 edge in corner kicks. Hermiston, O’Brien and Sanne Croes attempted four shots apiece to pace Cornell’s attack.
Ibanez worked the full 90 minutes and finished with two saves.