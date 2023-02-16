Rams short in comeback to Bethany Lutheran Feb 16, 2023 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cornell’s men’s tennis team came up just short in mounting a comeback against Bethany Lutheran Saturday’s 5-4 loss on the road.The Rams initially fell behind 2-1 after their only doubles win came with junior Chris Penas-Hull and freshman Zachary Ong over Vikings’ Caue and Caike Riberio.Cornell junior No. 1 singles player Alexander Hadler-Strumlauf rallied for a 4-6, 7-6 (0), 10-8 victory over Marcos Borobia.At the No. 4 position, Penas-Hull prevailed 6-2, 7-6 (4) over Caue Ribeiro. Freshman No. 6 player August Krahn also was victorious for Cornell, rolling 6-0, 6-1 over Kyle Deyo.Coming up - The Rams will host Simpson College and UW- Stevens Point at home on Feb.18. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you