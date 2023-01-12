Coming off a 22-day layoff from competition, Cornell’s shooters were blazing from long range in Saturday’s 75-68 women’s basketball triumph over Lake Forest Saturday inside the Small Athletic and Wellness Center.

The Rams (6-6 overall, 5-0 MWC) sank a season-high 15 3-point goals – one shy of the school record – and kept their perfect Midwest Conference record intact with a first-place showdown looming against Knox next week.

Recommended for you