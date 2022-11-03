Cornell’s volleyball team charges into postseason play next week, fresh off a signature win over a national powerhouse.
The Midwest Conference champions traded blows for two-plus hours with No. 10 nationally-ranked UW-Whitewater and prevailed in a five-set thriller – 25-18, 15-25, 21-25, 25-23, 17-15 – Saturday inside Kris Russell Arena.
The Rams overcame a 2-1 set deficit and dealt UW-Whitewater its first home loss of the season. It was the third Top-25 win this month for the surging Rams, who are receiving votes in the national poll.
The decisive fifth set witnessed 10 ties and eight changes. The Rams were denied match point at 14-13, then trailed 15-14 before an Ella McLaughlin spike brought it back even at 15-15.
Junior Ilah Perez-Johnson pushed the Rams through with back-to-back kills to complete the big road win. She had an extraordinary match with 18 kills, 23 digs and four service aces.
A Perez-Johnson attack also closed out the fourth set, which saw the Rams rally from deficits of 17-14 and 20-18.
Sophomore Clare Green topped 2,000 assists for her career, becoming the seventh Ram to reach the milestone. She handed out 47 assists against the Warhawks.
The Rams received 11 kills and eight blocks from Rory Light. Carly Puffer had 10 kills, McLaughlin nine. Becker provided three aces and 21 digs. Caitlin Babcock and Puffer added 11 digs apiece.
Cornell held a 57-55 advantage in total kills. The Rams served 10 aces and tallied 11 team blocks.