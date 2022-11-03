Cornell’s volleyball team charges into postseason play next week, fresh off a signature win over a national powerhouse.

The Midwest Conference champions traded blows for two-plus hours with No. 10 nationally-ranked UW-Whitewater and prevailed in a five-set thriller – 25-18, 15-25, 21-25, 25-23, 17-15 – Saturday inside Kris Russell Arena.

