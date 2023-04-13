After capturing their seventh win of the season, the Cornell women's lacrosse team tied their program's season win record in their dominant 15-9 win over the Augsburg Auggies Friday at Van Metre Field.
The Rams honored two of their graduating seniors: Sanne Croes and Sydney King in their rout over the Auggies for Senior Day in their dominant win. An eight-goal third quarter vaulted the Rams in front of the Auggies.
The Rams jumped out to a 13-4 lead behind impressive defensive and offensive performances in the third quarter. Three Rams had two goals in the third: Sabrina Ibanez, Cece Zanoni, and India Smith. Anna Methe and Cheyenne Grennenwald each tagged a goal in the quarter as well.
Defense was the staple for the Rams in the third as they not only held the Aggies scoreless, they only allowed four shots while causing eight turnovers. The game finished with the Rams collecting 20 caused turnovers, 16 draw controls, and 41 ground balls.
The 41 ground balls were a season-high for the team and it currently sits in third place for the most ground balls collected in the game.
The Rams would go on to win 15-9 after scoring two goals in the fourth quarter to balance out the five scored by the Auggies in their comeback attempt.
Meg Lewis collected 10 of the teams' 16 draw controls to go along with one goal. Zanoni moved to 31 goals on the year after finishing with four in the win. Ibanez had three goals, with teammate India Smith and Anna Methe each having two. Smith also collected eight ground balls and five caused turnovers. Methe had five ground balls and five caused turnovers as well.
Jade Wilson for the Auggies finished with five goals, six draw controls, and four caused turnovers.