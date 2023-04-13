After capturing their seventh win of the season, the Cornell women's lacrosse team tied their program's season win record in their dominant 15-9 win over the Augsburg Auggies Friday at Van Metre Field.

The Rams honored two of their graduating seniors: Sanne Croes and Sydney King in their rout over the Auggies  for Senior Day in their dominant win. An eight-goal third quarter vaulted the Rams in front of the Auggies.

