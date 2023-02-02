Cornell's women's basketball team battled down to the wire with defending Midwest Conference champion Ripon in Saturday's 59-52 setback inside the Small Athletic and Wellness Center.

The Rams (8-9 overall, 7-3 MWC) notched a season-high 18 steals in a game they led for more than 21 minutes. Ripon (13-6 overall, 9-1 MWC) shot 50.0 percent in the second half and held off a late Cornell surge to maintain hold of second place in the league race, one game back of Knox.

