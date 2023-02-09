Sophomore Mia Murray came off the bench for a career-high 14 points as the short-handed Rams dropped a 68-53 decision to first-place Knox in Midwest Conference women’s basketball action Saturday inside the Small Athletic and Wellness Center.

Despite four key players out of action, the third-place Rams (8-11 overall, 7-5 MWC) hung with the Prairie Fire (17-4 overall, 12-0 MWC) for most of the contest. Cornell trailed 37-31 at halftime and stayed within 56-48 with less than eight minutes to go.

