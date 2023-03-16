Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
The Cornell Rams women's lacrosse team defeated Eastern Oregon in Portland Oregon, Friday, in their neutral site matchup.
The Rams continue their hot-streak with their win over Eastern Oregon (0-6) after scoring three goals in every quarter against the Mountaineers.
Sophomore India Smith finished with four goals as seven different Rams found the net. Sophomore Meg Lewis scored three goals with Junior Anna Methe having two goals. Junior Cheyenne Greenenwald, sophomore Cece Zanoni, and and freshman Sabrina Ibanez each contributed one.
Freshman Hannah Miech finished with seven saves in her 30 minute effort. Sophomore Kathrynn Andries finished with 1 save in her 30 minutes of play. The Rams only allowed 16 total shots while only giving up 2 goals.
Earlier in the week, the Rams took a 13-10 win over Augustana.
Zanoni's big offensive effort helped the Rams (3-1) to their third consecutive victory. She is the sixth Ram in school history to register seven goals in a game. Zanoni also reached the total last season.
The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair with the Rams scoring five goals to the Vikings' three. Zanoni netted two of them, and was joined by junior Anna Methe, freshman Brynn Miroslavich and sophomore Claire Chekytis with one apiece.
Zanoni delivered three straight goals in the second quarter. Sophomore India Smith also struck with 29 seconds left in the first half for the Rams as they took a commanding 9-5 lead.
The Vikings hung around in the second half scoring five goals. The Rams matched it with four goals of their own and never gave up the lead.
Sophomore Kathryn Andries and freshman Hannah Miech both played 30 minutes in goal. Andries had five saves and Miech finished with three.
In one of the Rams' best defensive games of the season, they finished with 28 caused turnovers which are the second-most in school history.
Sophomore India Smith led the team with six caused turnovers, while also compiling a goal, an assist, and two ground balls. Miroslavich had one goal, one assist, five ground balls and four caused turnovers.
Sophomore Meg Lewis finished with one goal, nine ground balls, and six draw controls. Methe had two goals with six ground balls, and two caused turnovers.