Women in Ag Leadership Conference

AMES — “Together We Lead” is the theme of the sixth annual Women in Ag Leadership Conference organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Nearly 30 speakers will enlighten, inspire and energize conference attendees Nov. 29-30, at the Gateway Hotel and Conference Center in Ames.

The cost to attend is $90 for adults and $45 for students. A limited number of attendance scholarships are available by emailing schultz@iastate.edu.

