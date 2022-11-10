AMES — “Together We Lead” is the theme of the sixth annual Women in Ag Leadership Conference organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Nearly 30 speakers will enlighten, inspire and energize conference attendees Nov. 29-30, at the Gateway Hotel and Conference Center in Ames.
The cost to attend is $90 for adults and $45 for students. A limited number of attendance scholarships are available by emailing schultz@iastate.edu.
Tuesday’s events run from 1-8 p.m. Attendees can choose from five campus tours including the horse farms, poultry farms and feed mill, agricultural and biosystems engineering, student innovation center, and a steam tunnel and history tour.
The first general session offers an interactive presentation on leading with grace and growth by past National FFA officer, Laila Hajji Down. A choice of four two-hour intensive workshops and a networking dinner completes the day’s program.
The workshops cover farmland management, discovering your leadership strengths, gaining and sharing wisdom through mentoring, and straight talk about farm financial statements.
“I am so grateful for and in awe of our amazing speakers and inspiring role models who agreed to be part of this conference,” said Madeline Schultz, program manager for women in ag with ISU Extension and Outreach. “They are passionate about supporting women in the agriculture industry and understand that we lead best when ‘Together We Lead.’”
Wednesday’s events begin at 8:30 a.m. and continue through 4 p.m. The morning general session keynote speaker is Amy Cronin, president of Cronin Family farms, where she raises hogs in Ontario, Canada, and Iowa and Missouri. Through her leadership and commitment to her six children and husband, she has grown the business while serving on the local Catholic school board and chairing the Ontario Farm Products Marketing Commission.
A welcome address will be given by John Lawrence, ISU vice president for extension and outreach. The highlight of the conference is the announcement and recognition of four Women Impacting Agriculture honorees who share their stories.
There is something for everyone in the four morning concurrent sessions. Topics cover leadership lessons rooted in farming for generations, managing your cyber ecosystem, the new rules of remote work, and a workshop from Amy Cronin. The four afternoon concurrent sessions offer topics on agricultural carbon credit markets, strategic planning, igniting your leadership style and unconventional health tips.
The final general session includes a panel of current board members sharing insights on leadership for the common good of communities and organizations, including Michelle Book and Susan Tronchetti.
Author, entrepreneur and ag executive Cleophus Franklin Jr. will present the capstone address on how to partner with purpose and go from laying bricks to building castles.