American Legion Post 460’s Color Guard fires a three-shot volley to salute America’s war dead during the annual Memorial Day service Monday, May 29 at the Solon Veterans Memorial. For more photos from the event, turn to page 12A.
Byson Wayne Croy talks about his grandfather, the late Wayne Croy, during American Legion Stinocher Post 460’s annual Memorial Day service Monday, May 29 at the Solon Veterans Memorial. This years’ service was dedicated to Croy, a veteran of the U.S. Army’s famed 82nd Airborne Division.
Byson Wayne Croy hugs his children after talking about his grandfather, the late Wayne Croy, during American Legion Stinocher Post 460’s annual Memorial Day service Monday, May 29 at the Solon Veterans Memorial. This years’ service was dedicated to Croy, a veteran of the U.S. Army’s famed 82nd Airborne Division.
Olivia Bonnema talks about her family’s connection to the Five Sullivan Brothers (George, Francis, Joseph, Madison, and Albert), from Waterloo, who were made famous during WW2 when their ship, the U.S.S Juneau, was sunk Nov. 13, 1942 during the Battle of Guadalcanal.
