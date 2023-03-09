The Lisbon Lions had a roaring weekend, kicking off with the Roarin’ Jazz Night fundraiser at Lisbon Schools Friday, March 3, and concluding with a Division I at the NEIBA Jazz competition Saturday, March 4, qualifying them to advance to the state jazz competition later this spring.

Boomwhackers
Buy Now

Joseph Arch, Keri Speidel, Riley Frank and Julie Stulken perform the William Tell Overture with boomwhackers Friday, March 3, as part of the Roarin’ Jazz Night. Turn to page 8A for more photos.

Members of both of Lisbon’s jazz ensembles performed Friday evening at the Roarin’ Jazz Night.

Lisbon Jazz Lab solo 5
Buy Now

Lisbon’s Riley Stone performs a solo with Lisbon High School Jazz Lab Friday, March 3.
Lisbon men choir 10
Buy Now

Lisbon Men’s Choir performs “Take on Me” Friday, March 3.

Roarin' Jazz Night 2023

1 of 17

Recommended for you