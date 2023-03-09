The Lisbon Lions had a roaring weekend, kicking off with the Roarin’ Jazz Night fundraiser at Lisbon Schools Friday, March 3, and concluding with a Division I at the NEIBA Jazz competition Saturday, March 4, qualifying them to advance to the state jazz competition later this spring.
Members of both of Lisbon’s jazz ensembles performed Friday evening at the Roarin’ Jazz Night.
Director Joseph Arch explained that the Lisbon Jazz Lab is comprised of students who wanted more jazz experience.
“The only way we could offer another jazz club for our students to be a part of is if students who were involved in jazz were able to play with a completely different instruments,” Arch said. “It’s one of those skills that many jazz musicians draw on, with them knowing how to play multiple instruments.”
Other groups also performed at Roarin’ Jazz, including the men’s and women’s choir at Lisbon, junior high jazz band, Lisbon choir and a handful of variety acts.
When it came to the jazz band, Arch noted that the group has been very competitive, despite jumping up to the Class 2A field, and placed second overall at a recent Class 2A jazz festival.
At the Lisbon Dance Showcase, it was announced that the Lisbon High School Jazz Band had earned a Division I rating at the NEIBA contest Saturday, March 4, qualifying them to participate in the state jazz competition Tuesday, April 4.