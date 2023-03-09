SOLON — City staff continue to grapple with an unexpected budgetary shortfall in the wake of legislation affecting property taxes, and a state level computing error, which has resulted in municipalities across Iowa facing an approximate 2% less revenue than anticipated – and budgeted for.

Efforts to finalize the Fiscal Year (FY24) budget for the city of Solon were put on hold during the City Council’s regular meeting Wednesday, March 1 as city staff continues to explore options, and were awaiting revised financial numbers from the Johnson County Auditor’s Office. City Administrator Cami Rasmussen told the Council the Auditor had until Wednesday, March 8 to make the new numbers available and added that a special meeting might be necessary on March 8 (after this edition had gone to press).

