Mount Vernon sophomore Libby Dix placed as runner-up at the first sanctioned girls wrestling tournament Friday, Feb. 3, at Coralville XTream Arena. Buy Now Libby Dix and coach Trevor Trende celebrate her winning her semifinal match at the state wrestling tournament Friday, Feb. 3. --Courtesy photo Brandon Caspers Buy Now Mount Vernon's Libby Dix works an opponent on the mat during her semifinal wrestling match at Coralville Friday, Feb. 3. --Courtesy photos Brandon Casper More of the story and coverage on the girls state wrestling tournament on page 8A.