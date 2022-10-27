Thousands of feet of new glass, four tons of new weights, 756 new lockers, 63 new pieces of cardiac equipment and 983 pieces of new weight equipment.
Those are just some of the numbers of the completed renovation to the Richard and Norma Small Athletics and Wellness (known as the SAW) complex on Cornell College’s campus.
The project began construction in the spring of 2021, with an official opening date of Aug. 9 this year, when new football athletes had their chance to work in the building ahead of their season start.
On Friday, Oct. 21, Cornell College held a dedication for the new building as part of Homecoming activities on the hilltop, and did so in front of a newly packed lobby outside of the gymnasium.
As speakers presented, student athletes and students at Cornell were using new weight and cardio equipment, taking part of the space as it was intended.
Coach Dave Schlabaugh, head mens’ basketball coach, noted that when he used to recruit students he had to make it a preference that they had an opportunity to speak with other athletes on the team to help convince prospective students to attend.
“With this remodel, this building does so much of that recruiting on my behalf,” Schlabaugh said. “This is another feather in Cornell’s cap that puts us ahead of other Division III schools, as there’s not an athletic campus in many of our competitors like this.”
Schlabaugh noted that the remodel to the building gave the sports complex a needed facelift that puts the space the best foot forward. Other additions, including the sports medicine rooms, the exercise and equipment available to students and staff, and renovated portions of the building will give all of Cornell’s athletics a chance to shine.
Another true highlight for the building Schlabaugh said – the American With Disabilities Act accessibility of the space. With the new elevator and easier to navigate doorways catering to students with disabilities, there are more chances for all of the student body to benefit and participate in items at the space.
Schlabaugh has already noted a level of increased confidence in many student athletes who utilize the space, something he thinks will translate into further success in athletic competitions.
Student athlete junior Ani’ja Simmons, a member of the Cornell Women’s basketball team, said that this space was not only helping her better as an athlete, but also as a student.
Simmons had originally attended another college, but transferred to Cornell.
She said that she had been impressed with the original Small Sports Complex at that time, and was drawn because of coaches to the school, but the remodel takes the facility to a whole other level.
“I’m truly blown away every day that I get to play in a complex like this,” Simmons said.
She noted it is now one of her favorite places to be on campus, and that aside from working out and playing, she has also found it useful for her studies.
Mike Berg and Marcia Small, children of Richard and Norma Small, spoke on behalf of their parents who weren’t able to attend the homecoming dedication.
Berg said that it was something his parents were honored to have their name attached to and they look forward to visiting the building soon. Berg recounted that Mount Vernon was his hometown, and he played on teams at Cornell when he went to college. He noted that this was a boon not only for Cornell, but also the Mount Vernon community.
Marcia recounted her father originally had wanted just to be a cross country manager to get a letter in athletics, but a coach encouraged him to join the wrestling team instead.
“My parents are so appreciative that this building has athletic and wellness in it’s name now,” Small said. “It’s really a way to bridge for all Cornell students that there is something for them here in this space, whether it is walking around the track or playing racquetball. This is about the wellness of Cornell College students.”
Donors Scott (class of 1979) and Shelley Ririe spoke about how the new space helps all athletes have a proper athletic space.
Scott recalled how when he was an athlete at Cornell in the mid 1970s the conference had just let women athletic programs advance. With that advancement, the college found ways to share space and keep the programs offered. With this new remodel, this allows Cornell to have spaces for men and women’s locker rooms for multiple sports and caters to more of the athletic team offerings at Cornell to have space to use for their programs.
“It gives the facility a modern look, for sure, but it also helps Cornell have space for the 20 athletic teams that now call the campus home a space of their own,” Scott said.
Rev. Leah White, who delivered the dedication message, said that the new space has allowed her to host Yoga classes to students, faculty and staff.
“We’ve been able to draw so many more participants in our classes in this new space,” White said. “With these classrooms handicap accessible and usable by everyone, it opens us up to more people attending.”
While construction has completed on most of the space in the SAW, a football suite is still being worked on in the lower levels of the building and will be completed at the end of the Cornell College football season.