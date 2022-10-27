conference room
The new conference room in the coaches suite at the Cornell College SAW complex gives an area for members of the athletic department to hold meetings with staff and prospective students.

 Nathan Countryman | Staff photo

Thousands of feet of new glass, four tons of new weights, 756 new lockers, 63 new pieces of cardiac equipment and 983 pieces of new weight equipment.

Baton pass
Cornell College president Jonathan Brand passes the baton to conclude the dedication ceremony for the Richard and Norma Small Athletic and Wellness complex Friday, Oct. 21.

Those are just some of the numbers of the completed renovation to the Richard and Norma Small Athletics and Wellness (known as the SAW) complex on Cornell College’s campus.

Crowd
The lobby was packed with Cornell College alum and members of the Mount Vernon community for the dedication ceremony Friday, Oct. 21.
Student athlete
Cornell College junior Ani’ja Simmons speaks at the dedication ceremony Friday.
Cheer
Cornell College alum Keith ‘Turp” North (class of 1960) heads to the front of the room to lead the singing of the college fight song and cheer at the conclusion of the dedication ceremony.
Mike Berg and Marcia Small
Mike Berg and Marcia Small, children of Richard and Norma Small, spoke about the importance of this new center to the Small family.
Medicine room
The new sports medicine room includes numerous spaces for students to recieve care after a competition, as well as warm and cold therapy rooms. It’s located on the bottom level of the SAW complex.
Exercise
Cornell College student athletes start with a workout in the SAW complex Friday, Oct. 21.
Ulysses
Ulysses the Ram crosses the finish line for the project at the dedication ceremony Friday.
Coming soon
