SOLON — The Solon Community School District (SCSD) School Board of Education approved a proposed timeline for six major projects funded by the $25,500,000 bond issue voters approved in March during their regular meeting Thursday, April 20.

The point of the bond, Superintendent Davis Eidahl explained, was to get ahead of projected enrollment growth and, “start building now so we’re not trying to catch up to it.” He expressed appreciation for the majority who passed the bond. “This community supports and loves their school system. We’re pretty fortunate.”

