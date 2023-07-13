DUBUQUE — The 2023 varsity baseball season came to an end for the Spartans Monday, July 10 as they fell 8-1 to Wahlert Catholic in a 3A Substate Semifinal in the Golden Eagles’ nest. The loss came on the heels of a 2-0 First Round win over WaMaC West rival Clear Creek Amana (CCA) Friday, July 7 in Tiffin.

The Spartans threatened CCA’s Clippers in the top of the third inning when Tyson Wheeler and Garret Stebral got on base with singles but were left stranded. Brett White hammered a solo homerun in the fourth putting Solon on the scoreboard.

Recommended for you