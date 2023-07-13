Vince Steinbrech (11) tries to help himself at the plate Friday, July 7 in a Class 3A Substate First Round game against Clear Creek Amana in Tiffin. Steinbrech pitched all seven innings giving up three hits in a 2-0 win.
Vince Steinbrech (11) tries to help himself at the plate Friday, July 7 in a Class 3A Substate First Round game against Clear Creek Amana in Tiffin. Steinbrech pitched all seven innings giving up three hits in a 2-0 win.
Brett White (center) and his fellow Spartans celebrate his solo homerun in the top of the fourth inning Friday, July 7 in a Class 3A Substate First Round game against Clear Creek Amana in Tiffin. Solon won the game 2-0, which White described as “nerve-wracking,” but fun.
Brett White (28) celebrates an out Friday, July 7 in a Class 3A Substate First Round game against Clear Creek Amana in Tiffin. Solon won the game 2-0, which White described as “nerve-wracking,” but fun.
Jackson Link (21) takes aim at the ball Friday, July 7 in a Class 3A Substate First Round game against Clear Creek Amana in Tiffin. The Spartans sank “the Boats” 2-0 to advance to the semifinals Monday, July 10 against Wahlert Catholic (Dubuque).
Vince Steinbrech (11) tries to help himself at the plate Friday, July 7 in a Class 3A Substate First Round game against Clear Creek Amana in Tiffin. Steinbrech pitched all seven innings giving up three hits in a 2-0 win.
Vince Steinbrech (11) tries to help himself at the plate Friday, July 7 in a Class 3A Substate First Round game against Clear Creek Amana in Tiffin. Steinbrech pitched all seven innings giving up three hits in a 2-0 win.
Brett White (center) and his fellow Spartans celebrate his solo homerun in the top of the fourth inning Friday, July 7 in a Class 3A Substate First Round game against Clear Creek Amana in Tiffin. Solon won the game 2-0, which White described as “nerve-wracking,” but fun.
Brett White (28) celebrates an out Friday, July 7 in a Class 3A Substate First Round game against Clear Creek Amana in Tiffin. Solon won the game 2-0, which White described as “nerve-wracking,” but fun.
Jackson Link (21) takes aim at the ball Friday, July 7 in a Class 3A Substate First Round game against Clear Creek Amana in Tiffin. The Spartans sank “the Boats” 2-0 to advance to the semifinals Monday, July 10 against Wahlert Catholic (Dubuque).
DUBUQUE — The 2023 varsity baseball season came to an end for the Spartans Monday, July 10 as they fell 8-1 to Wahlert Catholic in a 3A Substate Semifinal in the Golden Eagles’ nest. The loss came on the heels of a 2-0 First Round win over WaMaC West rival Clear Creek Amana (CCA) Friday, July 7 in Tiffin.
The Spartans threatened CCA’s Clippers in the top of the third inning when Tyson Wheeler and Garret Stebral got on base with singles but were left stranded. Brett White hammered a solo homerun in the fourth putting Solon on the scoreboard.