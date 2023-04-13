featured top story Seeking eggs By Nathan Countryman Nathan.Countryman@wcinet.com nathan.countryman Author email Apr 13, 2023 Apr 13, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The infant to three year-olds get ready to start hunting for Easter eggs Saturday, April 8. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Buy Now The 6-8 year-old division heads for the center of the field during the Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 8. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Buy Now Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Buy Now Youth play a game of soccer with Cornell College men’s soccer players as part of the games at the Mount Vernon Easter egg dash. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Buy Now Emma locates one of her eggs at Lisbon City Park. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Buy Now Everly locates one of her decorated eggs at the Lisbon easter egg hunt at Lisbon City Park. The Mount Vernon and Lisbon communities were bustling on Saturday, as the annual Easter Egg Dash and Lisbon Easter Egg Hunt were both held.The Mount Vernon Fire Department's Pancake breakfast was also held Saturday morning. Fire cheif Nathan Goodlove said that the breakfast served more than 1,500 people Saturday morning.More than 300 youth attended the annual Easter egg dash at the Mount Vernon Schools track Saturday morning, where more than 1,500 Easter eggs were flled with candy and prizes.Lisbon had roughly 30 youth participating in this year's hunt, with children locating three of their decorated hardboiled eggs. 