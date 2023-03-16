Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Tonight
Periods of rain and snow this evening. Overcast and windy overnight. Low 18F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
It was a great week off news for grants for Southeast Linn Community Center.
The organization was a recipient of a $7,000 grant from the Linn County Food Systems Council.
“That $7,000 is earmarked for replacement of our kitchen ranges and food safe shelving for the walk-in cooler,” said Nicole McAlexander, director of SELCC. “This will benefit our Meals on Wheels Program, the food pantry and every business and community member who rents our certified kitchen.”
SELCC also received a $4,500 grant from BAE Systems Electronic Systems community impact grant program.
That $4,500 is slated to be used by the food pantry to purchase reusable bags, eco-friendly household cleaning products, as well as food.
The Linn County Council awarded $132,300 in grants to 12 local organizations through its Food Access, Resiliency, and Equity (FARE) Grant Program. The FARE Grant Program is a Linn County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded project administered by the council to replace lost public sector revenue in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next FARE grant cycle will open in July 2023.
“The funded projects ranged from the purchase of a tractor and fencing materials to increase local production, to vehicles, cold storage, and kitchen equipment to help prepare and distribute food for those that need it,” said food systems council member August Stolba. “Individually, each of the 12 funded projects will have a huge impact in Linn County, helping to build a more accessible, resilient, and equitable food system. Together, they paint an amazing picture of what an accessible, resilient, and equitable food system looks like.”
Other Linn County projects receiving funding from Linn County were: