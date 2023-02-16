When working out at the Lester Buresh Center (LBC) I notice others who also regularly pump the weights.
Some are talkative, others are private (sporting ear buds).
In this “melting pot” of diverse people, two “regulars” caught my attention.
Mark Fischer and Greg Papin exemplify a dedicated discipline. That piqued my interest. They agreed to talk.
Both attribute their methodical workouts to their experience as U.S. Marines. Both enlisted fresh out of high school. Mark served in Vietnam in the late 1960s. In the early 2000s Greg was stationed in Iraq.
Two generations, two different wars, separate journeys, yet common reasons.
“I became a Marine because my family was also in the military,” Papin explained. “I couldn’t afford college.”
After eight years in the service, Greg attended seven different colleges, graduating in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Psychology from Regis University in Denver.
“In the process I got out of Iowa and saw 26 countries and 43 states,” Papin noted. “Seeing the world opened my eyes. It was not the culture of Dubuque where I was from.”
Fischer, a Cedar Rapids native, enlisted in 1966 out of necessity. “I lived in a small home with a small bath and no closets. My younger sister was seven years old and slept on the couch,” Fischer recalled. “With no prospects for college, I knew I’d get drafted. I had long hair back then. I skipped school after my 18th birthday and visited a recruiter who offered a delayed entry so I could graduate.”
“I came home and said ‘Mom, I found a summer job!’ She broke down and cried,” Fischer explained, adding, “this was in the height of the Vietnam war.”
Fischer and Papin both understood the fact that they risked their lives by enlisting during war time. Papin explained, “I knew what I was doing.”
Both joined the Marines for specific reasons. “I wanted to be with the best. It was the discipline,” Fischer explained.
Discipline is also what attracted Papin to the USMC. “I watched my brother come out of boot camp. He had done a complete 180 after three months,” Papin furthered. “That was the discipline I also needed.”
Without detailing specifics of what each witnessed in their respective war zones, each had markers which defined their service.
For Papin, one memory was the capture and execution of Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein. Stationed next to Baghdad’s airport, Papin remembered that “people were pissed when they found out Hussein was executed. We heard gunfire all night. Iraqis both feared and loved Hussein.”
Fischer served in “I Corps,” the northern region of South Vietnam, when Senator Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated in California. “I don’t remember much reaction to that,” Fischer said, adding “we saw things through the eyes of a 19-year-old kid. It was a long time ago.”
As a lance corporal E3 Fischer returned to his hometown to study on the GI Bill at Kirkwood Community College and Mount Mercy University. He found work with the Cedar Rapids police department where he spent the next three decades. He has lived in rural Mount Vernon for 21 years.
“Seeing things in a war zone changes one’s perspective,” Fischer observed. “On my first 4th of July back home we had gone to the drive-in. Fireworks were set off. That caused an inner reaction. For me that was the only time.”
Papin, a three-year Mount Vernon resident, likes the safety of living in a small town. He appreciates many things. “Everything tastes better. I volunteer when I can. I go to grocery stores and see the abundance. Even having toilet paper gives me an appreciation for life.”
Fischer quickly added “2-ply!”
Would they enlist again? Both said “yes.”
Fischer credits his military discipline for keeping him focused on daily tasks.
Papin wished he “then had the knowledge” that he now has.
Behind every person’s façade is a hidden treasure.
Their stories are much longer than this available space. Much of what they shared must also remain private.
Mark and Greg are genuine and personable. I thank both for candidly talking. I am glad I asked their story.
Semper Fi!
Bob Campagna is a local photographer and writer. His email is Abbecreek@aol.com.