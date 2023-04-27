Mount Vernon and Lisbon will be well represented at the Drake Relays this weekend.

The Mount Vernon girls’ squad has six groups who will participate in the Drake Relays – Cali Whitaker in the 100-meter dash, Paige Schurbon in the high jump, Libby Dix in the discus throw, the 4x100 meter relay squad, 4x400 meter relay squad, and the girls 800 sprint medley relay squad.

