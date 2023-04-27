Mount Vernon and Lisbon will be well represented at the Drake Relays this weekend.
The Mount Vernon girls’ squad has six groups who will participate in the Drake Relays – Cali Whitaker in the 100-meter dash, Paige Schurbon in the high jump, Libby Dix in the discus throw, the 4x100 meter relay squad, 4x400 meter relay squad, and the girls 800 sprint medley relay squad.
The girls 800 medley relay races Friday morning at 9:49 a.m., the 4x100 meter preliminaries are Saturday at 9:30 a.m., 4x400 meter preliminary is Friday at 8:31 p.m. High jump finals is Saturday at 9:30 a.m., discus is today (Thursday, April 27) at 2:30 p.m., and the 100 meter dash is Friday at 8:58 a.m.
For the Mount Vernon boys, Jensen Meeker and Zach Fall in the boys 400-meter dash, the boys 4x100 meter relay squad, the boys 4x200 meter relay squad, the boys 4x400 meter relay squad and the boys distance medley relay squad.
The 400-meter dash is Friday at 5:20 p.m., the boys 4x400 meter dash preliminary is Friday at 8:48 p.m., the 4x200 meter dash is Friday at 2 p.m., and the 4x100 meter relay final is Satuday at 4:34 p.m.
Lisbon girls will have two events competing at the Relays – the girls 4x100 meter relay squad and Ava Czarnecki in the long jump.
The girls 4x100 meter relay final is Saturday at 4:29 p.m. The long jump finals are today (Thursday, April 27) at 5 p.m.
For Lisbon boys, Baylor Speidel in the boys 100-meter dash, Ben Morningstar in the 110-meter hurdles, Luke Czarnecki in the boys’ high jump, the boys 4x100 meter relay squad and the boys 110 meter shuttle hurdle relay qualified for Drake.
The 4x100 meter relay final is Saturday at 4:34 p.m., the 4x110 meter hurdles final is Friday at 10:38 a.m., the 100-meter dash preliminary is Friday at 9:08 a.m. and the shuttle hurdle relay preliminary is Saturday at 8:15 a.m.