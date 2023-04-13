SOLON — Ongoing issues with outdoor warning sirens in Solon are being addressed, again, in the wake of the March 31 tornadoes. Johnson County Emergency Management (EMA), who controls the sirens through the Joint Emergency Communications Center (JECC) dispatchers, activated them as severe thunderstorms producing tornadoes were entering the county. However, only one of three in Solon sounded.

“We knew we had a problem with one of the sirens a few months ago,” said Scott Kleppe, Public Works Director, who noted technicians had been addressing the problem. But they weren’t able to know for sure if the repairs had been effective until the storms rolled in. “The County protocol is, they have their monthly siren test (first Wednesday of the month at 10:00 a.m.), and that’s it.” Kleppe said they were able to run a silent test through the controls in the old fire station. “We could get the head to rotate, so to us, it’s ‘working.’ Then we’d wait for the next month for the County to do their siren test, and it’s not working. It’s not doing anything.”

