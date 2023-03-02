Mia Stahle (from left), Callie Levin, Anna Quillin, and Hailey Miller pose with the State Tournament Qualifier banner. All four were named to WaMaC East All Conference basketball teams with Levin and Miller named to the First Team, Stahle named to the Second Team, and Quillin earning WaMaC Recognition. Kobi Lietz and Hillary Wilson (not pictured) were also selected.
SOLON — Six Lady Spartans have been recognized by the WaMaC Conference for their efforts on the basketball court this season. The Conference released it’s All-Conference teams for the East and West divisions Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Callie Levin, Hailey Miller, and Kobi Lietz were unanimous picks for the WaMaC East First Team.
Levin, a junior, committed to the University of Iowa in 2021 just ahead of her sophomore season and started all 24 games (ahead of this week’s State Tournament appearance) this season. She led the team with 445 points making 158/373 field goals for 42.4%, drained 43/141 three-point buckets for 48.1%, and went 86/113 from the free throw line for 76.1%. Levin led the team in rebounds (138), assists (102), steals (91), and blocks (13). In addition to being a unanimous First Team selection, Levin was also named the WaMaC East Player of the Year.
Miller, a junior, started 22 of 24 games and produced 262 points (second on the team in scoring), sinking 99/234 field goals for 42.3%, nailed 26/89 three-pointers for 47.9%, and went 38/60 at the line for 63.3%. Miller pulled down 85 rebounds, made 69 assists and 46 steals, and had nine blocks. Miller was also a unanimous First Team pick.
Lietz, a sophomore, was the hero of the Class 3A Regional Final game against Mount Vernon as she led all scorers with 22 points and drained six three-point baskets. She started 22 of 24 games and scored 204 points. Lietz hit 66/171 field goals for 38.6%, made 43/118 three-pointers for 51.2%, and hit 29/43 at the line for 67.4%. She made 68 rebounds, 71 assists, 50 steals, and two blocks and was also a unanimous First Team selection.
Mia Stahle, a junior, was named to the Second Team. She started 23 games and appeared in 24 with 163 points. Stahle shot 58/163 field goals for 35.6%, drained 26/87 three point buckets, and went 21/36 from the line for 58.3%. She made 47 rebounds, 44 assists, 52 steals, and had one block.
Anna Quillin and Hillary Wilson earned WaMaC Recognition (Honorable Mention).
Quillin, a junior, appeared in 20 games and was a starter in one with 105 points scored. She made 37/61 field goals for 60.7% and hit 31/45 free throws for 68.9%. Quillin made 118 rebounds, seven assists, 26 steals, and nine blocks.
Wilson, a senior, started 23 games and played in 24 with 105 points. She shot 37/89 field goals for 41.6%, sank 11/30 three point baskets for 36.7%, and hit 20/28 free throws for 71/4%. Wilson pulled down 123 rebounds, made nine assists, had 17 steals, and one block.