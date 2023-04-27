Cornell sophomore Torii Greiskalns set a school record for the most caused turnovers in a season in Saturday's 12-7 loss to Midwest Lacrosse Conference leader Lake Forest at Farwell Field.
The Rams played tough for the final three quarters against the Foresters, who are undefeated in league play.
A 6-1 first quarter jumped the Foresters out to an early lead that left the Rams unable to recover. Three fourth-quarter goals were not enough for the Rams as they tried to mount a second-half comeback.
Cornell fifth-year Kyle Jussila secured four goals to lead all scorers, moving his season total to 34, most in the MLC. He has now scored a goal in eight straight games
Torii Greiskalns, a pivotal defensive piece for the Rams, finished with three caused turnovers and nine ground balls. His three caused turnovers moved him to No. 1 on Cornell's list with 38. Greiskalns broke the previous record of 35, set by Justin Howe in 2022
Cornell goalie Thomas Cook set a career high in saves (27) for his fourth 20-plus save game this season. Cook has totaled 262 saves this season, ranking in the Top 10 nationally.
Earlier in the week, the Rams lost to Dubuque 20-5.
Cook continued his amazing defensive play, racking up 18 saves in 60 minutes of play. His saves move him to 235 total on the year, which breaks the school record of 221 set by Evan Begner last year.
The Spartans capitalized on their shot opportunities, more than doubling the attempts by Cornell. The Rams had 11 shots on goal with 20 total chances.
Luke Baldwin finished with three goals and one assist on seven shots. Kyle Jussila and Rory MacLean had a goal each. Jussila also had two assists, three ground balls, and six shots.
Aidan Culligan for the Spartans finished with five goals to lead all scorers.