Cornell fifth-year wrestler Casey Allen recorded his 84th career win in his final home competition, although No. 13 nationally-ranked Coe took Thursday's dual, 33-6, on Senior Night inside the Small Athletic and Wellness Center.
The Kohawks pulled away with four straight victories to close the meet and earned one point in the 2022-23 Bremner Cup All-Sports Series, which Coe now leads 6-4. The next competition between the Linn County rivals is softball March 28 in Mount Vernon.
The young Rams, who had five freshmen and two sophomores in the lineup, moved to 8-3 in duals this season.
Freshman 15th-ranked Gabriel Smith gave Cornell its first team points of the meet with an 11-7 decision over Dylan Falck at 157 pounds. Smith tallied four takedowns, including two in the final period to improve his season record to 28-10.
The 12th-ranked Allen (12-1) followed suit with a 3-0 victory over Gabe McGeough at 165. Scoreless going into the third period, Allen scored an escape and then took down McGeough in the closing seconds. He raised his career record to 84-42.
The Rams were on the short end of tight matches at 125 and 149. Coe's Cade Hornback did all his scoring in the third period for a 3-0 win over freshman 125-pounder Jase Van Pelt. At 149, Cornell sophomore Landon Card battled all-American Riley Wright in a 3-1 loss.
At 174, Cornell fifth-year Jacob Sherzer trailed 11th-ranked LJ Richardson 2-1 in the third period before falling 8-3.
The Kohawks received pins in the final two matches of the night from 10th-ranked Jared Voss (1:59 over freshman Jackson Brinker at 197) and third-ranked heavyweight Kaleb Reeves (:40 over senior Drake Fox).
Coe also scored bonus points at 133 (Alex Friddle 16-2 over freshman Eli Sneed), 141 (Bryce Parke 8-0 over freshman Carter Fecht) and 184 (15th-ranked Tristin Westphal 16-3 over sophomore Cael McLaren).