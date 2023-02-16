Cornell fifth-year wrestler Casey Allen recorded his 84th career win in his final home competition, although No. 13 nationally-ranked Coe took Thursday's dual, 33-6, on Senior Night inside the Small Athletic and Wellness Center.

The Kohawks pulled away with four straight victories to close the meet and earned one point in the 2022-23 Bremner Cup All-Sports Series, which Coe now leads 6-4. The next competition between the Linn County rivals is softball March 28 in Mount Vernon.

