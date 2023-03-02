Post Prom co-chairs Ted Neal and Ani Snyder drove to Des Moines Valentine’s Day week ready to pick up almost 4,000 donuts for a post prom fundraiser, only to be met with no donuts, due to an employee shortage at Krispy Kreme.

Ani Snyder and Ted Neal with the orders finally delivered in Mount Vernon Wednesday, Feb. 22.

After many calls, texts and e-mails, generous and understanding purchasers were notified that the donuts would not be arriving in time for Valentine’s Day, as was originally planned. Krispy Kreme’s solution was to reduce the costs of donuts and reschedule and offer to deliver the donuts to Mount Vernon where Donut Xpress -Plan B took place.

Mount Vernon and Lisbon’s emergency responders were some of the recipients during the Mount Vernon Post Prom fundraiser for the community.

