Post Prom co-chairs Ted Neal and Ani Snyder drove to Des Moines Valentine’s Day week ready to pick up almost 4,000 donuts for a post prom fundraiser, only to be met with no donuts, due to an employee shortage at Krispy Kreme.
After many calls, texts and e-mails, generous and understanding purchasers were notified that the donuts would not be arriving in time for Valentine’s Day, as was originally planned. Krispy Kreme’s solution was to reduce the costs of donuts and reschedule and offer to deliver the donuts to Mount Vernon where Donut Xpress -Plan B took place.
That rescheduled delivery date was Wednesday, Feb. 22. With an impending ice storm and a closed school, Plan B for that delivery date was out, and organizers went on to Plan C.
“What a great lesson to always have a back up plan and a back up for your back up plan,” Snyder said.
Volunteers young and old pitched in to make the Donut Xpress happen this past Wednesday. Almost 4,000 donuts were picked up or delivered to help fund Post Prom activities in the community.
One of the components to this fundraiser was an opportunity for people to donate so that all of the residents and employees at the Hallmark Care Center could enjoy complimentary donuts.
In addition, donuts were delivered to all of our EMS services — police, fire and ambulance.
There are still opportunities to support Mount Vernon Post Prom efforts. Currently, the Mount Vernon Post-Prom Committee are reaching out to families and business to contribute. If you would like to contribute you can mail a check written to: CAY-Post Prom, send to Dawn Hanna, treasurer, 1402 Palisades Rd SW, Mount Vernon, IA 52314 or e-mail mustangpostprom@gmail.com
The Committee are also looking for prizes for Mount Vernon Post Prom and will happily pick any prizes you have or you can drop them off at the Hanna address.