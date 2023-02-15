top story urgent weather alert Snow emergency declared in MV, Lisbon Feb 15, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cities of Mount Vernon and Lisbon will be declaring a SNOW EMERGENCY that will be in effect from 3 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, until midnight Friday, Feb. 17.All vehicles must be removed from designated snow emergency routes. Vehicles that are not moved from designated routes may result in a $25 fine and having your vehicle impounded. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you