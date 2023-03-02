SOLON — Six Solon teens – Eli Richardson, Grant Bumsted, Zeb Kleinsmith, Landon Shive, Matt Tvedte, and Jack Rekers are joining the elite ranks of the Eagle Scouts.

While Scouting was organized in the early 1900s in England by Robert Baden-Powell the rank of Eagle Scout wasn’t initially included when the movement came to America. Entry-level Scouts were known as “Tenderfoot” before working toward “Second Class,” and finally “First Class.” Merit badges were introduced as a way to provide Scouts with more specific knowledge and training, leading to over 135 such badges available today. In addition, advanced ranks of “Star” and “Life” were added as well as the highest rank – Eagle Scout.

