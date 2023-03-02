Eli Richardson (bottom right) poses with some of his volunteer helpers in front of the storage shed they constructed at Lake Macbride State Park. Richardson coordinated the operation for his Eagle Scout service project.
Eli Richardson (bottom right) poses with some of his volunteer helpers in front of the storage shed they constructed at Lake Macbride State Park. Richardson coordinated the operation for his Eagle Scout service project.
SOLON — Six Solon teens – Eli Richardson, Grant Bumsted, Zeb Kleinsmith, Landon Shive, Matt Tvedte, and Jack Rekers are joining the elite ranks of the Eagle Scouts.
While Scouting was organized in the early 1900s in England by Robert Baden-Powell the rank of Eagle Scout wasn’t initially included when the movement came to America. Entry-level Scouts were known as “Tenderfoot” before working toward “Second Class,” and finally “First Class.” Merit badges were introduced as a way to provide Scouts with more specific knowledge and training, leading to over 135 such badges available today. In addition, advanced ranks of “Star” and “Life” were added as well as the highest rank – Eagle Scout.
The Solon Economist will highlight each of the six Eagle Scouts individually starting this week with Eli Richardson.
Richardson is 16 years old and a junior this year. He’s the son of Megan and Kris Richardson and started with the Cub Scouts in first grade. He earned the Arrow of Light, then joined Troop 120 in fifth grade.
“My grandpa, Tim Beranek, always loved Scouts and encouraged me to get signed up. We did everything together until he passed away in May 2020,” Richardson said. “Without his encouragement, I wouldn’t have experienced so many awesome things in Scouts.”
So far, Richardson has earned 35 merit badges, the 50th Anniversary Environmental Protection Agency award, and received the rank of Eagle Scout on January 3.
“During my time in Troop 120 I’ve held different leadership positions like Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Scribe, Historian, and Patrol Leader. All of these gave me experience in working with a variety of people and skills, learned new skills and hobbies, and built friendships.”
Key to the process of earning the rank of Eagle Scout is planning and conducting a service project, typically for a nonprofit entity. Thousands of hours of project service have been performed in the Solon area benefiting the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Army Corps of Engineers, the Solon Community School District, Solon Recreation Dept., care centers, churches, and landscaping at the Veterans Memorial. The Eagle candidate must work with a sponsor organization, create a detailed plan, and get it approved before work begins. The Scout acts as the program manager scoping out the project, determining and acquiring the required materials and tools, creating a detailed schedule, and recruiting the manpower to execute the plan.
“My Eagle Project was to build a storage shed at Lake Macbride State Park. I worked with Ron Puettmann, the park manager. Mr. Puettmann shared different needs the park had, and we worked to decide what project would benefit the park the most. After several meetings, all the paperwork, and preparations we completed the project on September 24, 2022.”
Richardson said The Iowa DNR, Puettmann, and Jason Rekers (Timberhawk LLC) were instrumental in completing this project. “Without the skill set that Mr. Rekers shared with me and the team of volunteers, we wouldn’t have been able to accomplish such a big build. While the build was going on, some Scouts and volunteers also worked to gather seeds from native prairie grasses. A great team of Scouts, parents, and volunteers from Whirlpool’s Environmental Group made it all happen. A total of 195 service hours went into the day!”
In addition to Scouts Richardson works a part time job, volunteers at the Solon Public Library, and enjoys time with the Sci-Fi & Fantasy Club. He plans to enlist in the Marine Corps after graduating high school.