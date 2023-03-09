Matthew Tvedte (bottom right) and a crew of helpers planted 300 trees at Brock’s Bridge last November for his Eagle Scout service project. The hardwood seedlings are disease resistant and will add biodiversity.
A large tree stands watch over some of the 300 hardwood seedlings planted by Matthew Tvedte and his crew of helpers last November at Brock’s Bridge (200th St. near Mehaffey Bridge Road). Protective tubes were placed over the seedlings.
SOLON — Six Solon teens – Eli Richardson, Grant Bumsted, Zeb Kleinsmith, Landon Shive, Matt Tvedte, and Jack Rekers have joined, or are in the process of joining, the elite ranks of the Eagle Scouts.
While Scouting was organized in the early 1900s in England by Robert Baden-Powell the rank of Eagle Scout wasn’t initially included when the movement came to America. Entry-level Scouts were known as “Tenderfoot” before working toward “Second Class,” and finally “First Class.” Merit badges were introduced as a way to provide Scouts with more specific knowledge and training, leading to over 135 such badges available today. In addition, advanced ranks of “Star” and “Life” were added as well as the highest rank – Eagle Scout.
The Solon Economist will highlight each of the six individually with this week’s feature on Matthew Tvedte. Eli Richardson was featured last week (March 2 edition).
Tvedte is 17 years old and a senior this year. He’s the son of Ann and John Tvedte and has been involved in Scouting since joining the Cub Scouts in 2012.
“I had friends in Cub Scouts, and it was a good way to have fun,” he said. “I have gone on many camping trips, summer camp, and adventure trips including a trip to Colorado where I got to go white water rafting.” He has completed National Youth Leadership Training (NYLT) and has served as Troop Assistant Senior Patrol Leader providing Troop leadership.
Key to the process of earning the rank of Eagle Scout is planning and conducting a service project, typically for a nonprofit entity. Thousands of hours of project service have been performed in the Solon area benefiting the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Army Corps of Engineers, the Solon Community School District, Solon Recreation Dept., care centers, churches, and landscaping at the Veterans Memorial. The Eagle candidate must work with a sponsor organization, create a detailed plan, and get it approved before work begins. The Scout acts as the program manager scoping out the project, determining and acquiring the required materials and tools, creating a detailed schedule, and recruiting the manpower to execute the plan.
“My Eagle project was tree planting for the DNR at Brock’s Bridge (located on 200th St. approximately ½ mile east of Mehaffey Bridge Road along the snowmobile trail). It involved planting, staking, and putting protective tubes on 300 hardwood seedlings,” Tvedte said. “I had thought about building bat boxes, but I really liked the idea of a large tree planting project.” He added he’d been exposed to similar projects and decided it would be a good option that helps with forestry stewardship and creates a habitat in the park, which will be enjoyed for generations. “It also provides for more biodiversity as the trees planted are not subject to disease,” he noted.
Planning involved multiple meetings including the Troop committee, the DNR, and his Eagle advisor.
“Mr. Ron Puettmann, Tom Stout, my parents, as well as members of our Troop were all supportive. The materials were donated by the DNR, and I provided pizza, hot chocolate, and snacks.” 300 trees were planted Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Tvedte has been a multiple-sport athlete for the Spartans with a particular focus on track. He works as a lifeguard for the City of Iowa City and in his spare time enjoys computer games and has even built a computer with the help of his father.
“My current plans are to go to college. I have not decided on an exact area of study, but I have done job shadows including architecture. I enjoy computers so perhaps that will be an area of study.”
Tvedte will have his Board of Review, the final step to becoming an Eagle Scout, on Tuesday, April 4. The Economist wishes him all the best.