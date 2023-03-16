Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
SOLON — Six Solon teens – Eli Richardson, Grant Bumsted, Zeb Kleinsmith, Landon Shive, Matt Tvedte, and Jack Rekers have joined, or are in the process of joining, the elite ranks of the Eagle Scouts.
While Scouting was organized in the early 1900s in England by Robert Baden-Powell the rank of Eagle Scout wasn’t initially included when the movement came to America. Entry-level Scouts were known as “Tenderfoot” before working toward “Second Class,” and finally “First Class.” Merit badges were introduced as a way to provide Scouts with more specific knowledge and training, leading to over 135 such badges available today. In addition, advanced ranks of “Star” and “Life” were added as well as the highest rank – Eagle Scout.
The Solon Economist will highlight each of the six individually with this week’s feature on Jack Rekers. Eli Richardson was featured March 2 and Matt Tvedte appeared in last week’s edition (March 9).
Rekers is 17 years old and a junior this year. He’s the son of Jason and Kristy Rekers and has been involved in Scouting since second grade when he joined the Cub Scouts.
“My parents thought it would be a great way to meet friends and do fun, outdoorsy stuff!,” he said.
Rekers was the Senior Patrol Leader during the 2020 pandemic and faced the challenge of organizing and conduction all meetings, and even campouts, virtually. Last year he was invited to be a camp counselor at the Howard H. Cherry Boy Scout Camp (near Waubeek). Currently he is the Head of Inductions for Troop 120’s Order of the Arrow lodge.
Key to the process of earning the rank of Eagle Scout is planning and conducting a service project, typically for a nonprofit entity. Thousands of hours of project service have been performed in the Solon area benefiting the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Army Corps of Engineers, the Solon Community School District, Solon Recreation Dept., care centers, churches, and landscaping at the Veterans Memorial. The Eagle candidate must work with a sponsor organization, create a detailed plan, and get it approved before work begins. The Scout acts as the program manager scoping out the project, determining and acquiring the required materials and tools, creating a detailed schedule, and recruiting the manpower to execute the plan.
Rekers took on rebuilding the wooden footbridge in Randall Park last November for his project.
“I got a tip from Solon Public Works that the bridge was in desperate need of repair. It was originally built by a Troop 120 Scout named Steven Drahozal in May 1986! I thought it would be really cool to carry on the Troop legacy and do something the whole community could enjoy and benefit from. Hopefully mine will last as long as his did.”
His dad, a builder by trade, helped with the design, complying with the building code, and creating drawings. Then came several meetings with Solon Public Works, city officials, and business owners to have the plans and funding approved. “I even had to go present my idea at a Solon City Council meeting,” he recalled. “Tim Gordon from Gordon Lumber supplied all of the lumber and fasteners, Newport Fabrication made the hand railings, and the Solon Optimist Club provided the funding for the project. Special thanks to Scott Kleppe, Kris Richardson, and all the guys at Solon Public Works. They tore out the old bridge, poured the concrete piers, and will be pouring new concrete approaches (the bridge is complete, however Public Works is waiting for warmer weather before completing the approaches). This project couldn’t have happened without them!”
Rekers also expressed his gratitude to his family and the many Scouts and family members who braved a cold day to help build it.
In addition to Scouts he’s been a member of the Solon Robotics Program since fifth grade and is currently enrolled in Kirkwood’s Auto Tech program through the high school. He also works part time at RJ’s in Solon. “When I’m not at school or work I like camping, hunting, boating, making things, and hanging out with my friends.”
His future is undecided as he weighs Kirkwood’s Diesel Tech program or joining the military.
Rekers will have his Board of Review, the final step to becoming an Eagle Scout, early next month. The Economist wishes him the best of luck.