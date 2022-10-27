school supplies for Lakeview
The Solon American Legion Auxiliary is donating supplies to Lakeview Elementary. The unit’s Education and Children and Youth Programs use funds generated by the Auxiliary’s food stand during Beef Days to help the kids of Solon.

 Contributed Photo

Legion Auxiliary donates money for school supplies

The Solon American Legion Auxiliary is donating $300.00 for much needed school supplies for Lakeview Elementary School. Some of the items they are in need of are pencils, erasers, crayons, colored pencils, and plastic bags to store broken crayons. Later in the year our plan is to replenish the supplies as needed. Through our unit’s Education and Children and Youth Programs we try to help our youth in the best way we can. Monies for these projects are made from profits from our food stand during the Beef Days Celebration.

