The Solon American Legion Auxiliary is donating supplies to Lakeview Elementary. The unit’s Education and Children and Youth Programs use funds generated by the Auxiliary’s food stand during Beef Days to help the kids of Solon.
Legion Auxiliary donates money for school supplies
The Solon American Legion Auxiliary is donating $300.00 for much needed school supplies for Lakeview Elementary School. Some of the items they are in need of are pencils, erasers, crayons, colored pencils, and plastic bags to store broken crayons. Later in the year our plan is to replenish the supplies as needed. Through our unit’s Education and Children and Youth Programs we try to help our youth in the best way we can. Monies for these projects are made from profits from our food stand during the Beef Days Celebration.
Veterans Day Breakfast
The American Legion Auxiliary is a Veteran orientated organization. We make it a point to help our Veterans as much as possible. Therefore, we will be sponsoring a Veterans Day Breakfast Buffett for all Veterans and their spouses on Sunday, November 13 at the Solon American Legion. We will be serving from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Veterans and spouses eat free. The general public charge is $12.00.
Please come join us. and to all our Veterans, “Thank you for your service.”