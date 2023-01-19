Solon Archers compete in Washington Jan 19, 2023 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WASHINGTON — The Solon Archery Team competed in Washington Saturday, Jan. 14 and put up several noteworthy performances.Both the high school and middle school teams placed second in bullseye, the high school team was third in 3D, and the middle school was fourth.Individually Brody Cash scored 279, Andi Billerbeck and Justin Moore both scored 277, Mackenzie Craig scored 276, Owen Rekers scored 269, Trevin Wilcox and Evann Freerks scored 268, Audrey Michels and Ashley Farnsworth scored 267 each, Cole Winders scored 263, Jayden Merrick scored 262, and Coy O’Haver scored 258.The high school archers will shoot bullseye at North Linn High School (near Troy Mills) Saturday, Jan. 21 and both teams will shoot bullseye and 3D at the Alburnett school Saturday, Jan. 28. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you