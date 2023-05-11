MANCHESTER — The varsity boys won the 2023 WaMaC Conference track and field meet Thursday, May 4 at West Delaware High School in Manchester with four wins and eight runner up finishes. The Spartans led the way with 157 team points followed by Williamsburg (111.5), Marion (77.5), CPU and Mount Vernon (75), CCA (73), Independence (52), South Tama County (42), Benton Community (42), Vinton-Shellsburg (28), and West Delaware (7).

Ben Kampman won discus with a 174’-5” throw, beating his sixth-place Drake Relays performance, and Blake Timmons won the 200-meter dash in 22.42 seconds.

