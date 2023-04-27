FY24 Budget Adoption

The City Council held a public hearing and approved the FY24 annual budget for fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. City Administrator Cami Rasmussen reported that the city staff have completed the required forms and are ready to submit by the April 30, 2023, deadline (extended from March 31 due to rollback change). The FY24 Budget can be found on the city website.

