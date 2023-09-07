IOWA CITY — With a big push from a senior-led boys team, and a strong freshman-to-senior boost from the girls; Solon left the Regina-hosted Bob Brown Invitational cross country meet last Thursday (August 31) with a pair of second-place finishes. Solon’s girls pushed their five scoring runners into the top-25 spots for 73 team points, just short of Clear Creek Amana’s 76. In the boys race, Washington (Iowa)’s top five slipped by Solon 66-81 for the win.

For the boys

