DES MOINES — After a long (and nearly rain free) weekend at the 113th annual Drake Relays to end April, it is back to the ‘regular schedule’ in the first days of May for the Solon girls track team. The Lady Spartans left their mark on the famous ‘Blue Oval’ in Des Moines, going against the top season-to-date performances from all qualifying Iowa high schools. With entries in 11 events across three days of runs, jumps, and throws, Solon was seventh overall in the ‘Drake Cup competition’--the top scoring 3A school. The girls landed four ‘top eight’ finishes among all schools entered.

“I think it went pretty well. We got some answers that will help as we head toward the end of the season,” noted Solon coach Jess Brimeyer. “We can’t run all the same lineups that we used to qualify (for Drake) but seeing where we finished among Class 3A competition there provides ideas for building the lineups for Districts (and, eventually, the State Meet).”

