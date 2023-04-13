DAVENPORT — Winning seven events and taking second in four others, Solon’s girls left Davenport Saturday with a team title in the Assumption Co-Ed Invitational track meet. The Lady Spartans outpointed Bettendorf 157-138 in the battle for first among 15 Iowa and Illinois high schools.
From there, Clinton (68), Sterling IL (63), Lisbon (60), Tipton (54), and Dubuque Wahlert (53) fought for top half finishes. From there, Camanche, Assumption, Rochelle (IL), Prince of Peace/Clinton, Muscatine, Taylor Ridge, Davenport North and Orion sorted out the rest.
Another battle involved the push to hit the ‘Drake Blue Standard’ in each event. The prestigious Drake Relays sets qualifying marks for individual and relay events in its high school slate of events later this month. With a couple Solon girls entries ‘already in,’ the crowd heard meet announcer Mike Jay add to the list Saturday.
Among them is sprinter/hurdler Sophia Stahle. She has met the Blue Standard in five events including a couple as a relay member. Drake and high school rules allow a competitor only four events. Still, it is a nice problem to have. “During the off season, I worked out a lot. I went to Iowa Speed for hurdles. I trained a lot by myself for my endurance,” outlined Stahle. “(Now) going into each race and meet, I’m just trying to look at the process. Especially the hurdles, leaning and keeping my trail leg tight, not focusing on the outcome and the time. It’s just the form, the little technical things.”
For this meet, that included a spot on the first place (and school record setting sprint medley relay) with teammates Aly Stahle, Mia Stahle and Gracie Federspiel (1:47.33), and a win in the 100 hurdles (15.30). Other firsts, and offering ‘tickets’ to Drake, came out of the 4x400 (4:04.40) teaming with Kerrigan Lyons, Anna Quillin and Federspiel and distance medley (with Emma Wolff, Hailey Miller and Kayla Young (4:30.12).
“I thought it went really well. The weather was beautiful and the girls ran great times overall,” reviewed Solon head coach Jess Brimeyer. “All around the lineup, some great performances; everybody did their part.” Was their depth showing? “We definitely have good depth,” she agreed. “People are battling for spots in the lineup, which is a good thing. They’ll keep pushing forward.”
Besides a PR in that 4x400, Anna Quillin also had a new ‘best’ in the 4x800 at Assumption, a fourth place 10:17.07 team finish. She and the team are building back some strong 400 and 800 personnel this season to replace several graduates. “I knew I’d have to step up (there). I worked more on my speed especially. I’m hitting faster times earlier (this season) Hopefully, they will keep dropping as the season goes on.”
Solon firsts also came from the shuttle hurdle relay (Calla Foster, Mia Stahle, Trea Eidahl, Aly Stahle, 1:09.70), the 400 (Federspiel 58.27), and discus (Kate Shafer 110’8) with teammate Abigail Felton fourth (96’10). In other field events, Leah Kollar (33-1) was fourth, with Hilary Wilson (31-10½), seventh in the shot put. Lilly Towne’s 4’10 was third in the high jump. Aisley Foster’s 15-5¾ long jump was sixth. Back on the track, Ella Sheeley’s 3000 (12:51.99) was good for eighth place. Aly Stahle had second in the 100 (12.54. Piper Stahle was fifth (13.04). Later, Piper was second in the 200 (26.94). Grace Hoeper’s 2:35.84 was fourth in the 800. Mia Stahle, Aisley Foster, Lyons and Piper Stahle added fifth place points to the heap of Solon points, with their 2:40 in the 4x200 relay.
Upcoming schedule
Thursday, April 13 – At Brady St. Stadium, Davenport. 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 15 – At Linn-Mar High School, Marion. 10:00 a.m.
Tuesday, April 18 – HOME meet. 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, April 20 – At Davenport Assumption. 4:00 p.m.