Piper Stahle delivers the baton to Hailey Miller in the 4x100 at the Davenport Assumption Co-Ed Invite, April 9. Solon’s girls won the team title in the 15-school meet.

 Joe Wilkinson • Contributed Photo

DAVENPORT — Winning seven events and taking second in four others, Solon’s girls left Davenport Saturday with a team title in the Assumption Co-Ed Invitational track meet. The Lady Spartans outpointed Bettendorf 157-138 in the battle for first among 15 Iowa and Illinois high schools.

From there, Clinton (68), Sterling IL (63), Lisbon (60), Tipton (54), and Dubuque Wahlert (53) fought for top half finishes. From there, Camanche, Assumption, Rochelle (IL), Prince of Peace/Clinton, Muscatine, Taylor Ridge, Davenport North and Orion sorted out the rest.

