SOLON — The varsity girls won the inaugural Lady Spartan Golf Invitational Tuesday, April 25 at Saddleback Ridge tying with Washington with 341. “We used the fifth score from each team to break the tie,” explained Coach Curtis Hendrickson, which meant Lily Houtakker’s 91 (45-46) beat Washington’s Maci Williams’ 94 (44-50) for the win.

“341 is a new Solon school record for 18 holes, breaking the old record by seven strokes,” he added.

