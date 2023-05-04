SOLON — The varsity girls won the inaugural Lady Spartan Golf Invitational Tuesday, April 25 at Saddleback Ridge tying with Washington with 341. “We used the fifth score from each team to break the tie,” explained Coach Curtis Hendrickson, which meant Lily Houtakker’s 91 (45-46) beat Washington’s Maci Williams’ 94 (44-50) for the win.
“341 is a new Solon school record for 18 holes, breaking the old record by seven strokes,” he added.
West Delaware (352), West Branch (370), Williamsburg (375), Benton Community (384), Solon JV (428), and Regina Catholic (475) filled out the field of contenders. “The field was stacked today, and we knew it was going to be important for everyone to play well in order for us to have a chance,” said Hendrickson.
Washington’s Makenna Conrad was the medalist (39-40-79) with Solon’s Taylor Dee the runner up (42-39-81). Sydney Dee carded 84 (43-41), Rylie Greazel had 87 (44-43), Izzy Frees had 89 (42-47), and Peyton Pentico scored 95 (45-50).
Bailey Woolley led the JV squad with 99 (49-50) followed by Mya Miller (49-53-102), Emma Phelps (52-61-113), Jaya Farlinger (53-61-114), Ashley Hummel (57-64-121), and Ashley Farnsworth (56-66-122).
“We are very proud of the girls’ effort today. All six varsity girls shot PR’s today. Our team has been great at building off each other’s success this year, a huge thank you to Saddleback Ridge for hosting this event.”