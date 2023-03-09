From the Principal
With the sunny days and warmer temps I hope you have been able to enjoy some time outside! Spring for many of us means finding time to get back to some of the things we enjoy most, but for others it may mean something else. We are finishing a busy winter season here and are thankful for all of the support the last few months.
Thank you for the continued support as we look to finish the year #SOLONstrong!
As always reach out with any questions or concerns.
Zach Wigle, SHS Principal
ISASP Testing
The statewide required testing will start on Thursday, March 30. These tests will once again be for all 9th-11th graders.
Thursday, March 30 – Math Test 8:35-9:45 in Seminar. Modified early dismissal for testing.
Friday, March 31 – Reading Test 8:35-9:45 in Seminar. Modified 3:15 p.m. dismissal for testing.
Monday, April 3 – Language Arts Test (writing) 8:35-9:45 in Seminar. Modified 3:15 p.m. dismissal for testing.
Tuesday, April 4 – Language Arts Test (language) 8:35-9:45 in Seminar. Modified 3:15 p.m. dismissal for testing.
Wednesday, April 5 – 10th grade testing (science test) in seminar, 8:35-9:45. All 9th, 11th, and 12th graders do not need to be in school until 9:50 for 1st block. Modified 3:15 dismissal schedule.
The schedule for each day will be communicated to students once we get closer. All tests will be done electronically again this year.
2022-2023 Yearbook
Please help us create the best yearbook possible! Any of you can upload photos at any time all year long. We are in need of lots of photos, so please upload as many as you’d like.
2022-2023 yearbook link – https://plicbooks.com/go/XJ2X41
You are all welcome to start uploading pictures into your book at any time. We encourage adding a tag to the photo uploads before uploading so that pictures get categorized correctly in your yearbook.
To order a 2022-2023 yearbook visit www.inter-state.com/order and enter code 74879Y. Orders are due by June 10 and cost $40.
Post Prom
Junior and Senior parents – Thanks to those who have sent in donations. We are still asking for parent donations for Post Prom.
The Solon Post Prom Committee is planning the 39th annual substance-free Post Prom Celebration. This event is jointly sponsored through our school, families, and community businesses and provides an alcohol-free, safe, and monitored alternative for our junior and senior students.
This year’s event will be held following prom from 11pm-3:30 am Saturday, April 29th-Sunday, April 30th at the University of Iowa Campus Recreation and Wellness Center. Refreshments and entertainment will be provided, along with prizes and gifts awarded throughout the evening. All activities and refreshments will be free of charge to the students attending.
The Post Prom celebration is a Solon tradition and is funded exclusively by donations from area businesses and organizations, as well as some fundraising efforts by the Post Prom Committee. We are asking parents of Juniors and Seniors to help by making a monetary donation to help cover the cost of prizes, entertainment and refreshments. The monetary donations we are requesting are strictly for the Post Prom Event, which is funded separately from the Prom Dance.
Your donation is a 501© (3) charitable contribution. For tax purposes, we can provide the appropriate receipt upon request. You can Venmo or pay by check. Please make checks payable to:
Solon Education Foundation (please include “2023 Post Prom” in the memo line).
Please mail your check donation to:
Solon Post Prom
c/o Nicole Greazel
622 Majestic Oak Ridge
Solon, IA 52333
After spring break we send out a sign-up to help with food, entertainment, chaperones, etc. We want to make this a great night for the students.
National Honor Society Update
Decision letters for acceptance or nonacceptance in NHS will go out in the mail either right before or after spring break. The induction ceremony for new members will take place Wednesday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m. Contact Robert Taylor with any questions – rtaylor@solon.k12.ia.us.
Silver Cord
Reminder to seniors that if they want to complete their silver cord requirements, all paperwork needs to be turned in to Ms. Matzdorff in the Media Center by May 1. All students interested in silver cord can check out more information at https://sites.google.com/solon.k12.ia.us/silvercord/home.
Contact Ms. Matzdorff by email or schedule an appointment for any questions.
Hey senior families!
Senior parents, please submit a senior photo to be used in the yearbook and the Solon Economist, if you have not already.
If you’d like to purchase a baby ad to be put in the yearbook, please send one baby photo and the wording you’d like, as well as what size ad you’d like.
1/8 page = $25
¼ page = $50
½ page = $75
Please submit payment via cash or checks made out to Solon Schools.
Both senior photos and baby ads can be emailed to adall@solon.k12.ia.us.
Senior Slideshow pictures
It’s that time of year to start preparing the senior slideshow to be shown on senior awards night. Please submit any pictures you would like included in the slideshow to Mrs. Leimkuehler by April 1. Group pictures, rather than individual shots, work best. Feel free to email them (jleimkuehler@solon.k12.ia.us) or if you only have hard copies, bring them in to be scanned. We also need a baby or toddler picture of you too!
Dates to add to your calendar
We all know how calendars can get filled, so please add the following dates to your school calendar!
March 23, and 30 – 1:30 dismissal
March 10-19 – Spring Break, NO school
March 30-April 5 – ISASP testing
Hey Seniors…save the date!
Dollars for Scholars deadline – Friday, March 10
Senior Awards Night – Wednesday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the Center for the Arts
NHS Induction – Wednesday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m. in the Center for the Arts
Seniors last day – Thursday, May 18
Graduation – Sunday, May 21 at 2:00 p.m.
Local scholarships
Local scholarships are now on Mr. Thompson’s website. These have been shared with the seniors via their school email. If there are any questions with the Dollars for Scholars application, please reach out to Mrs. Stahle – astahle@solon.k12.ia.us prior to leaving for spring break as those are due Friday, March 10.
From the Counseling Office
From Mike Thompson, Solon HS Counselor
Phone – 319-624-3401, extension 1117
Email – mithompson@solon.k12.ia.us
To schedule an appointment – https://calendly.com/shscounselor/meeting/meeting-with-mr-thompson
Katie Anderson, College and Career Transition Counselor
Phone – 319-624-3401, extension 1116
Email – kanderson@solon.k12.ia.us
To schedule an appointment – https://calendly.com/katie-anderson-3/30min
Career Exploration and Information
Construction Apprenticeship Fair – April 12
The Cedar Rapids/Iowa City Building Trades Council is hosting their annual Construction Apprenticeship Career Fair Wednesday, April 12, and Solon HS will be taking students to it. This career exploration event is designed for students in Industrial Technology, Applied Mathematics, and ACE, Welding, or Advanced Manufacturing Academy who are specifically interested in the construction and building industry. The focus of the event is apprenticeship programs available for a post-secondary education opportunity. It is structured to highlight 12 construction career paths.
Several representatives from skilled trades occupations including – bricklayers, carpenter, electrician, HVAC technicians, ironworkers, laborers, millwrights, operating engineers, painters & glaziers, plumbers & pipefitters, and roofers and sheet metal workers will be available to answer questions.
Build My Future – ACE event
On Tuesday, April 25, Solon HS students will attend the 5th annual Build My Future-ACE event at the Johnson County Fairgrounds from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. This interactive event will allow students to participate in hands-on activities through various learning labs designed by construction industry partners.
Solon HS will be taking a maximum of 20 students (9th-12th grade) to this event, registration is on a first come-first served basis. Lunch will be provided at no cost and t-shirts will be given to students.
For more information on either event, contact either Mr. Thompson or Mr. Cooper (jcooper@solon.k12.ia.us).
Post-Secondary information
Financial aid: FAFSA
If you haven’t completed the FAFSA now is the time to do so! If you have any questions contact our Iowa College Access Network (ICAN) Representative, Lupe Hernandez. She has an office at the Kirkwood Regional Center in Coralville. To schedule a one-on-one appointment with ICAN visit www.icansuceed.org/apt.
Lupe Hernandez, Student Success Advisor
Website — www.icansucceed.org
Eastern Iowa Student Success Center, 319-423-7702
Email – ghernadez@icansucceed.org
Financial aid: Scholarships
Last Dollar Scholarship: This scholarship pays for 100% of students’ tuition at Kirkwood in many high demand careers in Industrial Technology, Healthcare, and Information Technology (also offered at other community colleges in Iowa). Check out which Kirkwood programs are eligible for Last Dollar Scholarship. No separate application required, just complete the FAFSA.
Scholarship information from the Counseling Office
Any scholarship information that comes to the Counseling Office is made available on the Scholarship Page of the Solon HS Counseling website. Scroll to the 2023-2024 Comprehensive Scholarship List. There, you will find links to view scholarship information with deadlines in the designated month. There are a number of scholarships with March deadlines so make sure to check out this information.
Parents of seniors – I also have a dedicated page for Solon Local Scholarships at https://sites.google.com/solon.k12.ia.us/solon-hs-counseling/solon-local-scholarships-2023.
Activities Schedules
For all things activity related go to https://wamacconference.org/public/genie/150/school/12/ to find schedules, locations, dates, and times.
Any questions can be directed to Casey Haack, district Activities Director – chack@solon.k12.ia.us