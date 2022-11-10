What’s going well?
We are off to a great start here in quarter 2! Please take time to read through all of the information below as it will keep you as up to date as possible with all things High School. As a reminder, the Big Board (https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1ibR1mZrvkLkWN9BHBQCgRW75sv8fii6T6tL5sBR_ecw/edit#gid=1981344960) is available for you to view at any time. It is a great resource to ensure you are on the same page as your child regarding assessments each week.
Enjoy the month of November! – Zach Wigle, HS Principal
Dates to add to your calendar
Early Outs – Nov. 10, 17, 11, 22
Veterans Day – Nov. 11, assembly starts at 11:20
NO School – Nov. 23, 24, 25, Thanksgiving Break
Just in case we need the 2-hour delay schedule
10:00 – 10:30 ZERO block
10:30 – 11:25 1st block
11:25 — 12:10 Lunch
12:10 – 1:05 2nd block
1:05 – 1:10 Passing time
1:10 – 2:05 3rd block
2:05 – 2:10 Passing time
2:10 – 3:10 4th block
Solon Optimists essay contest
Enter your 700-800 word essay on “Who is an everyday hero that brings out the optimism in you?” and you could win a $2,500 scholarship!
Entries are due to Ms. Nielsen or Mrs. Stahle by January 27, 2023.
Instructions, rules, and applications are outside Ms. Nielsen’s room. Anyone under 19 can enter. If you have any questions, contact inielsen@solon.k12.ia.us.
Best Buddies has relaunched!
Solon High School has relaunched Best Buddies. It is the largest organization where people globally aim to create opportunities for one-to-one friendships, leadership development, and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Any Solon high school student is welcome to join Best Buddies.
For more information go to https://www.bestbuddies.org/iowa/ or reach out to Ivy Nielson, Carol Ann Richards, or Kate Richards.
Community book discussion with anatomy and physiology students
Anatomy and Physiology students will facilitate a community book discussion of the young adult version of the book Mountains Beyond Mountains by Tracy Kiddler. The discussion will be Wednesday, Dec. 7, 12:30-1:45 in the Center for the Fine Arts (CFA) lobby. Books are currently available for checkout at the Solon Public Library or by contacting Mrs. Posekany at the high school. Even if you don’t get a chance to read the book, anyone is welcome to participate. Please contact Mrs. Posekany at dposekany@solon.k12.ia.us.
From the Counseling Office
Mike Thompson, Solon HS Counselor
Phone – 319-624-3401, Ext. 1117
Email – mithompson@solon.k12.ia.us
To schedule an appointment – https://calendly.com/shscounselor/meeting-with-mr-thompson
Katie Anderson, College and Career Transition Counselor
Phone – 319-624-3401, Ext. 1116
Email – kanderson@solon.k12.ia.us
To schedule an appointment – https://calendly.com/katie-anderson-3/30min
Social-Emotional Learning (SEL)
Student stress/anxiety, and learning
When students experience either stressful situations or anxiety, their thoughts become muddled. They might be less clear in their thinking. My primary role is to assist students with their social/emotional development. And within that role, my number one job is to listen and help students manage stressful and anxious situations (i.e.: see things more clearly). Parents, if you sense your student is a bit more stressed, I want you to know that I can help. – Mike Thompson
Financial Aid planning information
Scholarship information
Any scholarship information that comes to the Counseling Office is made available on the Scholarship Page of the Solon HS Counseling Dept. webpage (see above). Scroll to the 2022-2023 Comprehensive Scholarship List. There you will find links to view scholarship information with deadlines in the designated month. These pages are continually updated. Check back frequently to get the latest information.
FAFSA
FAFSA opened on October 1, 2021. If you are nervous about completing the FASA or have specific questions I highly encourage you to contact our Iowa College Access Network (ICAN) Representative, Lupe Hernandez. She has an office at the Kirkwood Regional Center in Coralville. ICAN can provide one-on-one assistance with the FAFSA this fall. Appointments are free and their schedule fills up fast. Go to https://www.schedulicity.com/scheduling/ICARUB to make an appointment with ICAN.
Lupe Hernandez, Student Success Advisor
Website – https://www.icansucceed.org
Eastern Iowa Student Success Center – 319-423-7702
Email – ghernandez@icansucceed.org
Work-Based Learning Experience
(New) Fall II Job Shadow Opportunity!
After a very successful Fall I job shadow launch, the Workplace Learning Connection team is excited to offer our students a NEW Fall II Job Shadow opportunity! Job shadows are open to 10th-12th grade students. Explore the broad array of in-person and virtual shadow opportunities available and find details on how to apply.
Application portal will be open from Nov. 7
Check out opportunities that are available at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SpCf6RRQ43G8V4OCyLiHuYa50VYC99OU
To apply, go to the WLC Job Shadow page at https://www.kirkwoodledu/workplace-learning-connection/job-shadows/index to complete the application.
Application portal will close Friday, Nov. 18 at 3:00 p.m.
The next job shadow application portal will be open Jan. 2, 2023 and close on Jan. 27 at 3:00 p.m.
Postsecondary planning information
Spring 2023 college course registration
Students can now register for spring semester college courses at Kirkwood.
You can now view and request Kirkwood Alternative Concurrent Enrollment classes for the Spring semester. Go to https://drive.google.com.file.d.1tLPUyUWbSq-3Zn0AwehQ0WQJdk276BSF/view for a step-by-step guide to walk you through the process. In Dual Enroll, select Spring 2023-Alternative Credit in the drop down menu to view the correct semester.
Please complete your request in the Dual Enroll system by Friday, Nov. 11 for priority registration. You can still submit requests after this day but please have requests in by Dec. 16 to still have a chance of getting in the class you want.
After your request is complete there is a process at Kirkwood that happens before you are actually registered. You will be notified when your registration is complete and you are officially in the class.
Katie Anderson is out of school until Jan. 3, 2023. If you have questions you can send me an email or schedule an appointment (see Mr. Thompson’s contact information above).
Students can now register for Spring (2023) semester college courses at the University of Iowa. For more information about the process of taking a course at UI please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FWljuRpGshUGvlfdYdFMP738N7KbgBrN/view.
Activities schedules
For all things activity related, go to https://www.wamaccconference.org/public/genie/150/school/12/. Any questions can be directed to Casey Hack, district Activities Director, chack@solon.k12.ia.us.