Welcome to 2023!
Happiest of New Year’s SHS families!
I trust your break filled you with hope, relaxation, and maybe a little bit of fun in the snow! As second semester gets started, we ask that you continue to support your child in the best possible way. Parenting is not easy at times (I know from experience), and we know that each of you have a lot on your plate. As a reminder, all 9th-11th graders will have their student led ICAP conference on January 26 OR Feb. 2. Look for an email with details.
Zach Wigle
It’s Winter Time!
As winter weather arrives, be sure YOU stay in the know! Earliest notifications will be available through our Solon App. Download the app to your smartphone or other device and be the first IN THE KNOW!
Once you download the app, be sure to set notifications to ensure you are alerted to any weather related schedule changes. Here’s how:
1. Download the app
2. With the app open, tap in the three lines to the bottom left of your screen
3. After completing step 2, tap on the “settings” gear wheel in the lower right of your screen
4. When a new menu appears, tap on “Push Notifications”
5. Select the notifications you wish to receive (district, by school)
6. When finished selecting, tap “done”
It’s that easy!
Now is also a good time to check that your email and phone number are up-to-date in our PowerSchool system. To do this, please log into your PowerSchool account, click on “forms” and then edit your contact information.
Stomp Out Stigma
One of the new clubs at SHS this year is the Stomp Out Stigma Club. The students leading this group have done a great job facilitating conversations around how to break down barriers associated with mental health.
2022-2023 Yearbook
Please help us create the best yearbook possible! Any of you can upload photos at any time all year long. Right now we are specifically looking for girls and boys basketball, girls and boys wrestling, choir, club, and fall musical candid’s.
The ’22-’23 Yearbook link – https://plicbooks.com/go/XJ2X41
You are all welcome to start uploading pictures into your book at any time. We encourage adding a tag to the photo uploads before uploading, so that pictures get categorized correctly in your yearbook.
Optimist Essay
New this year: three local winner prizes
Gold Medallion (1st Place), $500
Silver Medallion (2nd Place), $300
Bronze Medallion (3rd Place), $200
Enter your 700-800 word essay on “Who is an everyday hero that brings out optimism in you?” and you could win a $2,500 scholarship!
Entries are due to Ms. Nielsen or Mrs. Stahle by Jan. 27.
Instructions, rules, and applications are outside Ms. Nielsen’s room.
Anyone under 19 can enter. If you have any questions, contact inielsen@solon.k12.ia.us
Good luck!
Dates to add to your calendar
Jan. 12, 19, and 26: 1:30 dismissals
Jan. 16: No school, professional learning day for teachers
Jan. 26: 1st day of ICAP conferences
Feb. 18: Post Prom Trivia at 7:00 p.m.
April 1: Solon High School Empty Bowls
Senior photos needed
We need your senior picture for the yearbook. Please email your photo to adall@solon.k12.ia.us
Thanks!
2 Hour Late Start Schedule
10:00-10:30 – ZERO block
10:30-11:25 – 1st block
11:25-12:10 – Lunch
12:10-1:05 – 2nd block
1:05-1:10 – Passing time
1:10-2:05 – 3rd block
2:05-2:10 – Passing time
2:10-3:10 – 4th block
Activities Schedules
For all things activity related go to https://wamacconference.org/public/genie/150/school/12/ to find schedules, locations, dates, and times. The live streaming link for all of our activities can be found at https://www.solon.k12.ia.us/o/shs/page/athletic-events-live-streams. Any questions can be directed to Casey Hack, district Activities Director, chack@solon.k12.ia.us.