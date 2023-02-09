What’s going well?

We have a lot to celebrate as we enter the midway point of quarter 3. With all of the extra-curricular activities we have in Solon, we can forget about the amazing things happening within the walls of our building on a daily basis connected to learning and growth. Our staff continues to find the best possible way to serve your child on a daily basis. One of our goals this year has been to create a more “student centered” environment. Below you will see an excerpt from something Dr. Josh Lyons (Associate Superintendent for Teaching and Learning) shared with district employees. I thought it was worth sharing with all of you. Have a great February! – Zach Wigle, High School Principal

