Fourth Quarter fun
The final eight weeks will no doubt FLY by! Every season brings a unique component to the educational landscape, but this has always been one of my favorites. The warming temps, anticipation of summer break, and everything else in between makes for a fast quarter. Enjoy this month, and as always, please reach out with questions. – Zach Wigle, HS Principal
Prom
Junior and senior students and parents: the post prom permission form (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLScV5THHccwLaTkzcRg_RDz5lnbxmlsnEUROfMoPki1rlFg5_w/viewform) must be filled out with one parent/guardian by Wednesday, April 27.
Parents, if your child is attending and you haven’t yet donated or signed up, please do so at https//www.signupgenius.com/go/4090c4ca4aa22a2ff2-post#/.
National Honor Society update
Congratulations to our newly accepted members of Solon High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society! This spring we are inducting 14 seniors and 52 juniors.
Seniors – Austin Bell, Grace Fiala, Mary Fiala, Oaken Foster, Eleanor Gnida, Sophia Hoeper, Taylor Hogan, Isabelle Ishman, Brianna Kerkove, Zebidyah Kleinsmith, Alexis Pealer, Ian Ressler, Liona Rocca, Rhyse Wear.
Juniors – Sabrina Allen, Kira Burkum, Gavin Chhabra-Miller, Brynn Deike, Benjamin Duckett, Meg Düster, Britta Elijah, Gracie Federspiel, Abigail Felton, Audreyanna Gerdes, Rylie Greazel, Autumn Griffith, Jamison Grimm, Tatum Holtkamp, Jack Hosking, Ashley Hummel, Elizabeth Iverson, Grace Ivey, Jace Janssen, Hope Jeffers, Benjamin Kampman, Gabrielle Knipper, Grant Knipper, Leah Kollar, Callie Levin, Kassidy Lietz, Sophia Lohmeyer, Avery Mann, Audrey Michels, Hailey Miller, Isabella Miller, Peyton Pentico, Allison Quaintance, Anna Quillin, Natalia Radcliffe, Kate Richards, Kassandra Rummel, Josie Ryan, Mason Scott, Gavin Sieverding, Nathan Spengler, Mia Stahle, Garret Stebral, Weston Steinbrech, Daniel Tearse, Gehrig Turner, Ella Vernon, Brett White, Ashlyn Williams, Hayley Wisman, Michael Yeomans, Grace Yetley.
The formal Induction Ceremony will be Wednesday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The ceremony should last no more than an hour. Families and guests of honorees are most welcome! Refreshments will be provided by the Solon Optimist Club following the ceremony. Families of current members are also welcome as their senior leadership-service projects will be showcased in the lobby before and after the ceremony. For any questions, please contact Robert Taylor, NHS Advisor, at rtaylor@solon.k12.ia.us.
Silver Cord
Reminder to seniors that if they want to complete their silver cord requirements, all paperwork needs to be turned in to Ms. Matzdorff in the Media Center by May 1. All students interested in silver cord can check out more information at https://sites.google.com/solon.k12.ia.us/silvercord/home. Questions? Students can contact Ms. Matzdorff by email or schedule an appointment.
2022-2023 Yearbook
Please help us create the best yearbook possible! Any of you can upload photos at any time all year long. We are in need of lots of photos, so please upload as many as you’d like at https://plicbooks.com/go/XJ2X41.
You all are welcome to start uploading pictures into your book at any time. We encourage adding a tag to the photo uploads before uploading, so that pictures get categorized correctly into your yearbook.
To order a 2022-2023 yearbook, visit www.inter-state.com/order and enter code 74879Y. Orders are due June 10 and cost $40.
Hey senior families!
Senior parents, please submit a senior photo to be used in the yearbook and the Solon Economist, if you have not already.
If you’d like to purchase a baby ad to be put in the yearbook, please send one baby photo and the wording you’d like, as well as what size ad you’d like.
1/8 page = $25
1/4 page = $50
1/2 page = $75
Please submit payment via cash or checks made out so Solon Schools.
Both senior photos and baby ads can be emailed to adall@solon.k12.ia.us.
Dates to add to your calendar
April 14, 21, and 28 – 1:30 dismissal
April 27 – Final conference date for SHS
April 29 – Prom
May 2 – Next ICAP day, details to come.
From the Counseling Office
Dead Week – Summer will be here before we know it! Make sure you have the following dates down if plan on taking a vacation when nothing is going on at SHS. Dead Week is July 23-July 29. All district facilities will be closed and no practices/open gyms/anything will be allowed that week.
Also, as a reminder the district calendars can be found at https://www.solon.k12.ia.us/page/calendars. The 2023/2024 school calendar is already published there as well.
Activities schedules
For all things activity related, go to https://wamacconference.org/public/genie/150/school/12/.
Any questions can be directed to Casey Hack, district Activities Director, chack@solon.k12.ia.us.