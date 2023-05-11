This is it, the last month. We have many things to celebrate as we wind down this academic year. Enjoy the last month of school and have a great summer! – Zach Wigle, HS Principal
Dead Week – Summer will be here before we know it. Make sure you have the following dates down if you plan on taking a vacation when nothing is going on at SHS. Dead Week this summer is July 23-29. All district facilities will be closed and no practices/open gyms/anything will be allowed that week.
2023-2024 student schedules – Schedules for our current 8th-11th graders will be available before the end of the month. We will be finalizing our master schedule this month and will begin loading student schedules. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out!
Hey senior families! – Graduation is right around the corner. Your senior will receive their cap, gown, tassel, and stole at graduation rehearsal Friday, May 19. They will also receive six tickets in the event that the ceremony is held inside, any leftover awards from Awards Night, their physical, health records, and final transcript.
2022-2023 Yearbook – Please help us create the best yearbook possible. Any of you can upload photos at any time all year long. We are in need of lots of photos, so please upload as many as you’d like to https://plicbooks.com/go/XJ2X41.
You are all welcome to start uploading pictures into your book at any time. We encourage adding a tag to the photo uploads before starting so that the pictures get categorized correctly in your yearbook.
Step Up Day – We will be having Step Up Day Friday, May 26. Next year’s schedules and event information will be shared around that day in a couple of weeks.
From the Library – The last day for new book checkouts will be Friday, May 5. ALL books will be due by Friday, May 19. If your student has any questions about what they have checked out, they can ask Ms. Matzdorff and she would be glad to help. If you have any questions about a lost or missing book, you can contact March Sutton through email at msutton@solon.k12.ia.us. – March Sutton, SCSD Library Services Specialist
Silver Cord – Any student that is planning on earning Silver Cord honors during the summer should plan on turning in their proposals before the last day of school. Proposals received after the project is completed may not be accepted. Check out suggested volunteer opportunities and other frequently asked questions at https://sites.google.com/solon.k12.ia.us/silvercord/home?authuser=0&pli=1.
8th graders will receive more information regarding the Silver Cord program before the end of the school year.