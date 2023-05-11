A note from the Principal
As per usual, the school year simply flies by and before we know it we are reviewing our year, making summer plans, and prepping for a new school year that’s just around the corner.
As we look back on our time this year, I always like to celebrate the amazing things our students and staff accomplish! Here’s just a little of what we can say we did or shared together:
• We implemented our monthly POD groups, which will now and in the future be referred to as Spartan Squads!
• Celebrated and recognized students who exemplified our monthly focus with our SIS Stand Out Student awards
• Started using MAP assessments to help gauge our learning and growth in math
• Grew as readers, writers, and critical thinkers!
• Welcomed new staff members (Ms. Lu, Mr. Folkerts, Mrs. Mann, and Mrs. Sutton)
• 5th grade enjoyed a trip to Dan & Debbie’s
• 4th grade visited Fossil Gorge
• Started the second ever in the state Alpha Club (Thank you, Ms. McAtee and Solon Optimist Club)
• Alpha Club raised $750 on their first ever Bingo Night Cystic Fibrosis Fundraiser!
• Celebrated Read Across America Week
• Mrs. Coons offered students the opportunity to participate in Battle of the Books! (one group was a mere three points away from breaking into the Top Ten!)
And the list goes on! It’s been an amazing year and we look forward to finishing strong and welcoming summer fun! – Mrs. Holtz
Track and Field Day info – The Solon Physical Education Dept. is sponsoring our annual Track and Field Day for SIS students in grades 4-5 Tuesday, May 23 at Spartan Stadium from 11:30 a.m.-2:50 p.m. Friends and families are invited to attend. Sportsmanship, effort, and self-esteem are emphasized. The event promotes physical, social, and cognitive development of children. In the event of threatening weather, officials will determine if it is necessary to postpone the event to the rain date of Wednesday, May 24.
Students are encouraged to bring a water bottle and sunscreen. Tennis shoes and athletic wear are a must. Students are also asked to wear a t-shirt that corresponds to the color of their essential group (Orange, Black, Gray, or White).
We are in need of parent volunteers for various field events and other jobs throughout the event. We cannot pull off an event like this without volunteers. Please sign up using the following genius if you can help: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f044aa8aa23a5fc1-20233/.
I am looking forward to a fun and rewarding day for the students. Thank you, Blake Williams, SIS Physical Education Teacher
Art request – Mrs. Stout is in need of plastic grocery bags. If you have any you are willing to send our way, it would be much appreciated!
Lost and Found and winter coats – We have an excess of items in our lost and found, including several winter coats. You may want to ask your child if he/she has their winter coat and if not, encourage him/her to stop by and grab their items.
SIS Library news
A Note from Mrs. Sutton – Thank you so much for sharing your amazing students with me this year. We have had a great time in Library this year learning together and hopefully checking out some great books! The last day for new book checkouts was Friday, May 5. ALL books will be due by Friday, May 19. If your student has any questions about when they have checked out, they can ask Mrs. Swierczewski and she would be glad to help. If you have any questions about a lost or missing book, you can contact me (March Sutton) through email at msutton@solon.k12.ia.us. Thanks again and keep reading all summer long! – March Sutton, SCSD Library Services Specialist
All things Band! — Congratulations to 5th grade students who participated in regional honor bands this spring!
• Bella Bovenmyer, trombone
• Kleo Burkum, French horn
• Alex Burns, alto saxophone
• Emmitt Hamer, trombone
• Brayden Hansel, clarinet
• Otto Shaffer, trombone
The 5th annual Spartan Summer Band Camp for incoming 6th-9th grade students will be held July 10-14, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
SIS Yearbook orders — Our ’22-’23 Yearbooks are ready to be ordered! Orders can be made online or by filling out an order form. All orders are due by Thursday, June 1. To order online visit inter-state.com/order and enter code 74914J.
Camp Invention – Solon is hosting Camp Invention this summer. There are some pretty cool courses being offered! Camp Invention is open to all current Lakeview and SIS K-5 students. For questions, reach out to Kerri Coons (kcoons@solon.k12.ia.us) and she will be happy to answer your questions.
Spartan Football Camp – Join us for Spartan Youth Football Camp.
Our goal is to have a fun football camp where the players learn the fundamentals and safest up-to-date techniques. Each day we will have offense, defense, and special teams sessions. Safe tackling techniques (no live tackling) will also be included in our camp. Each day we conclude with a fun competition.
To register go to https://docs.google.com/document/d/17mz43EpzkTuNOaoy5AOeKFtWhHsdOdF59bZjuRvKlmA/edit.
Checks can be made payable to: Solon Booster Club, please write “Football” in the memo section.
Mail in registration by Friday, June 2 to guarantee a T-shirt. Registrations after June 2 are NOT guaranteed a T-shirt.
Attn: Lucas Stanton, Head Football Coach
600 W. 5th St.
Solon, IA
52333
‘23-’24 School Supply Pack orders – If you wish to order a school supply pack for your K-5 student go to www.educationalproducts.com/shoppacks and enter school code LAK362.
National Child Identification Program – The Iowa Attorney General has supplied our schools with a National Child Identification Program ID kit. If you would like one sent home with your child, please contact the office, sisoffice@solon.k12.ia.us, and we will send one home with your child.
Mark those calendars:
May 15-19 – 5th grade School of the Wild
May 23 – SIS Track & Field Day
May 25 – Step Up Day (early dismissal)
May 26 – Last day of school for students
August 23 – First day of ‘23/’24 school year (full day)